USAID, NMA award top exporters

Representatives of the United States Agency for International Development and Namibian Manufacturers Association presented trophies to the two winners of the first ever Namibia Exporter of the Year Awards. Photo contributed

Representatives of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Namibian Manufacturers Association (NMA) presented trophies to the two winners of the first ever Namibia Exporter of the Year Awards held virtually on August 5.

Plastic Packaging was announced as the overall winner, as well as winner of the Exporter of the Year: South Africa market category, while Meatco won Exporter of the Year: United States market.

The awards recognise the excellence and innovation of Namibian firms in reaching export markets in South Africa and the United States, respectively.

Presenting the trophies were Mark White, Acting USAID Country Representative for Namibia, and Ronnie Varkevisser, chief executive of NMA. Plastic Packaging managing director Nico du Plessis received the trophy on behalf of his company, while chief executive Mwilima Mushokabanji, received the trophy for Meatco.

Windhoek-based Plastic Packaging is a market leader in a range of plastic and packaging products, all manufactured in Namibia, while Meatco is a Namibian meat processing and marketing entity, specialising in niche markets locally and internationally with premium quality products.

Plastic Packaging will now compete for the Southern Africa Regional Exporter of the Year later this year, against other national Exporter of the Year winners from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, South Africa, Mozambique, South Africa, and Zambia.

The awards are part of a collaboration between the US government through the USAID Southern Africa Trade and Investment Hub and the Namibian Manufacturers Association.

At the handover, Ronnie Varkevisser reiterated the commitment of the NMA to continuing the partnership with the USAID in staging the annual awards, saying that “the Exporter awards are an important milestone in recognising the valuable work that export firms play in Namibia, and we are glad to partner with the USAID TradeHub in this regard and look forward to our future collaboration to grow the awards.”

The Minister of Industrialization and Trade, Lucia Iipumbu and Acting USAID Country Representative, Mark Anthony White represented the Government of Namibia and the United States respectively, at the virtual award ceremony.

