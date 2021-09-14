USAID, NMA award top exporters

14 September 2021 | Business

Representatives of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Namibian Manufacturers Association (NMA) presented trophies to the two winners of the first ever Namibia Exporter of the Year Awards held virtually on August 5.
Plastic Packaging was announced as the overall winner, as well as winner of the Exporter of the Year: South Africa market category, while Meatco won Exporter of the Year: United States market.
The awards recognise the excellence and innovation of Namibian firms in reaching export markets in South Africa and the United States, respectively.
Presenting the trophies were Mark White, Acting USAID Country Representative for Namibia, and Ronnie Varkevisser, chief executive of NMA. Plastic Packaging managing director Nico du Plessis received the trophy on behalf of his company, while chief executive Mwilima Mushokabanji, received the trophy for Meatco.
Windhoek-based Plastic Packaging is a market leader in a range of plastic and packaging products, all manufactured in Namibia, while Meatco is a Namibian meat processing and marketing entity, specialising in niche markets locally and internationally with premium quality products.
Plastic Packaging will now compete for the Southern Africa Regional Exporter of the Year later this year, against other national Exporter of the Year winners from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, South Africa, Mozambique, South Africa, and Zambia.
The awards are part of a collaboration between the US government through the USAID Southern Africa Trade and Investment Hub and the Namibian Manufacturers Association.
At the handover, Ronnie Varkevisser reiterated the commitment of the NMA to continuing the partnership with the USAID in staging the annual awards, saying that “the Exporter awards are an important milestone in recognising the valuable work that export firms play in Namibia, and we are glad to partner with the USAID TradeHub in this regard and look forward to our future collaboration to grow the awards.”
The Minister of Industrialization and Trade, Lucia Iipumbu and Acting USAID Country Representative, Mark Anthony White represented the Government of Namibia and the United States respectively, at the virtual award ceremony.

Similar News

 

Big investment in local manufacturing

5 days ago - 08 September 2021 | Business

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) invested N$10.167 million into WinSalt Manufacture (Pty) Ltd, towards the production of animal feed and nutrition blocks for livestock.WinSalt...

MTC aims for N$3 billion mark

1 week ago - 05 September 2021 | Business

The 49% shares offered to the Namibian public by MTC is expected to raise between N$3 billion and N$3.5 billion, board chairperson Theo Mberirua said...

Nicol-Wilson heads up Nam-Mic

1 week ago - 02 September 2021 | Business

Nam-Mic Financial Services Holdings’ Board of Directors announced the appointment of Verile Nicol-Wilson as Designate Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 1 July 2021. An avid,...

A new entrepreneurial beginning

3 weeks ago - 23 August 2021 | Business

Following Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) embarking on cost-cutting measures over the last 18 months, a former employee is using her voluntary separation package to start...

Start-ups are the way to a new Namibia

3 weeks ago - 19 August 2021 | Business

Stellenbosch • Joshua RomisherResearch confirms what entrepreneurs have long suspected: start-ups drive the creation of newjobs. Harvard University, for example, found that while only 15%...

Osino launches Twin Hills Trust

4 weeks ago - 17 August 2021 | Business

Osino Resources Corp. announced the launch of the Twin Hills Trust and its first five funded projects in Namibia.The Twin Hills Trust is a not-for-profit...

Change of working conditions at Namibia Dairies

1 month - 09 August 2021 | Business

Namibia Dairies announced its decision to introduce urgent rescue measures to safeguard the future sustainability of its business and mitigate the risk of the impact...

Pitching for resilience

1 month - 09 August 2021 | Business

Germany continues its support to mitigate the negative impacts of Covid-19 on the Namibian economy in cooperation with the Namibian Ministry of Industrialization and Trade...

Plastic Packaging, Meatco win big

1 month - 06 August 2021 | Business

Plastic Packaging and Meatco received the Namibia Exporter of the Year awards for their excellence and innovation in reaching export markets in South Africa and...

NIPDB launches logo design competition

1 month - 05 August 2021 | Business

The Namibian Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) invites Namibians aged 18 and older to submit logo design ideas and the good news is that...

Latest News

Shocking electricity theft in the...

14th of September 10:38 | Local News

The City of Windhoek (CoW) is seeing a growing trend in electricity theft and in light of this,discourages members of the public from tampering or...

No means no!

17 hours ago | Education

The US government-funded DREAMS Program recently certified 23 young Namibian women as No-Means-No instructors to train adolescent girls in techniques to protect themselves against gender-based...

Inmates squeezed into overcrowded cells

17 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Office of the Ombudsman 2020 annual report shows that many Namibian police stations are overcrowded and in bad shape. The report, released...

Agri advisory training a hit

19 hours ago | Agriculture

Farmers in the Omaheke and Otjozondjupa regions responded positively to Agribank’s practical training and lecture sessions.As farmers prepare for the upcoming rainy season, Agribank conducted...

Searching for oil in a...

23 hours ago | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has accepted the application from the Centre for International Environmental Law (CIEL), with the latter...

Giving frontline officers breathing room

1 day - 13 September 2021 | Social Issues

While Covid has altered the way of life for many of us, frontline officers like health professionals, police officers and military personnel have borne the...

Traffic fines still up in...

1 day - 12 September 2021 | Transport

City Council is still waiting for a traffic offenders report from the City Police to guide them in their quest to implement traffic amnesty for...

Suicide in the spotlight

1 day - 12 September 2021 | Local News

Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services Esther Muinjangue launched the Khomas Suicide Prevention Taskforce, a multi-sectoral unit that will strive towards achieving zero suicides.The...

Travel local

1 day - 12 September 2021 | Tourism

Domestic tourism offers the main chance for driving recovery to the tourism industry, after the noticeable decline in the number of tourists in the year...

Load More