Use ivermectin at own risk

23 June 2021 | Health

The Namibia Medicines Regulatory Council (NMRC) said that it is maintaining its position not to recommend the use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19 as there is still no scientific evidence to advocate for its use.
“Until new evidence is available, the NMRC maintains its position not to recommend the use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19 as there is currently insufficient evidence in support of ivermectin’s use for this purpose,” NMRC Registrar Johannes Gaeseb said in a media statement.
The statement said the preparation of a therapeutic product for patients by authorised professionals in terms of Section 18 of the Medicines and Related Substances Control Act can be done as long as all records, including the details of patients and doses of each substance on prescription, are kept.
Gaeseb said healthcare providers that prescribe the substance to their patients must ensure that the prescription remains within safety limits and that prescribers take personal responsibility for any adverse consequences resulting from the treatment.
He added that the public must be aware that the council has no means to monitor the safety, efficacy and quality of any compounded medicine and it cannot be liable for the use of any compounded medicine.
“The NMRC will continue to monitor emerging data as it is published and urge healthcare providers to stay within the Ministry of Health and Social Services’ approved treatment guidelines and preventative protocols, including getting the Covid-19 vaccines,” Gaeseb said.

Similar News

 

The unspoken trauma of the third wave

1 day - 21 June 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] warn that the devastating emotional blow of the pandemic on mental health is not only underestimated but severely neglected.“The psychological impact of...

First couple to be jabbed in June

2 days ago - 20 June 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected]’s first Lady Monica Geingos and her husband President Hage Geingob plan to be vaccinated before the end of June. Geingos made this...

Namibia’s 20 to 40s hardest hit

2 days ago - 20 June 2021 | Health

Namibia has recorded a high number of Covid-19 cases in its young populace representing 62% of the total 69 096 confirmed cases, the World Health...

More vaccination, testing centres on the cards

5 days ago - 17 June 2021 | Health

Khomas governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua said additional vaccination and testing centres would be identified in the region in a bid to bring services closer to the...

NMRC warns against ivermectin use

6 days ago - 16 June 2021 | Health

Namibian Medicines Regulatory Council (NMRC) Registrar, Johannes Gaeseb, said the use of ivermectin in human beings has not yet been registered or granted authorisation in...

More ventilators for MoHSS

1 week ago - 15 June 2021 | Health

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia donated 23 ventilators, medical equipment and kits worth U$1 million to the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) towards...

Covid and cancer: What to do

1 week ago - 14 June 2021 | Health

As a response measure to try and alleviate the situation at Windhoek Central Hospital due to the current upsurge in Covid-19 cases and the need...

PPE for healthcare workers

1 week ago - 11 June 2021 | Health

The US government donated medical personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies worth N$4 million to the Ministry of Health and Social Services. The equipment has...

Another ALI cohort graduates

1 week ago - 11 June 2021 | Health

The African Leadership Institute (ALI) completed its sixth training for health officials in Namibiawhich led to another twelve healthcare professionals now being able to register...

Prison sex taboo threatens inmate health

2 weeks ago - 08 June 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] a raft of reliable proof that prisons are HIV hotspots, Namibia’s prison authorities continue to balk against handing out condoms.In an official...

Latest News

Use ivermectin at own risk...

23rd of June 08:26 | Health

The Namibia Medicines Regulatory Council (NMRC) said that it is maintaining its position not to recommend the use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19 as there...

Exploration likely to petrify elephants

14 hours ago | Environment

Windhoek • Frank SteffenLast Sunday, Mathew Taylor reported in The Guardian on the continued search for gas and oil by the Canadian company ReconAfrica in...

Black Friday booking extension allowed...

18 hours ago | Tourism

Throughout the past 15 months, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) needed to find innovative ways to sustain its business. Through various specials, such as its Black...

Clean-up around OKH hospital

18 hours ago | Local News

The area surrounding the Okahandja State Hospital was thoroughly cleaned up last weekend. The mayor, Natasha Brinkman, wrote on social media that “Okahandja will be...

Future Females free talk on...

1 day - 22 June 2021 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] current Covid restrictions in place, the Future Females team in Windhoek decided to host thismonths’ event absolutely free and online.“Due to the...

The unspoken trauma of the...

1 day - 21 June 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] warn that the devastating emotional blow of the pandemic on mental health is not only underestimated but severely neglected.“The psychological impact of...

Expecting the unexpected

1 day - 21 June 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Dr David EmvulaPregnancy is a special period full of joy and anticipation. Unfortunately, for many expectant mothers, the Covid-19 pandemic has clouded this...

WE mourns the passing of...

1 day - 21 June 2021 | People

Along with our sister publication from the coastal region, Erongo 24/7, we mourn the loss of our friend and colleague, Nicoleen Coetzee (47) who passed...

No future for fossil fuels

1 day - 21 June 2021 | Energy

Windhoek • [email protected] a hearing on the part of the Standing Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources, oil expert Mathew Totten Jnr explained why an investment...

Load More