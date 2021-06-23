Use ivermectin at own risk

The Namibia Medicines Regulatory Council (NMRC) said that it is maintaining its position not to recommend the use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19 as there is still no scientific evidence to advocate for its use.

“Until new evidence is available, the NMRC maintains its position not to recommend the use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19 as there is currently insufficient evidence in support of ivermectin’s use for this purpose,” NMRC Registrar Johannes Gaeseb said in a media statement.

The statement said the preparation of a therapeutic product for patients by authorised professionals in terms of Section 18 of the Medicines and Related Substances Control Act can be done as long as all records, including the details of patients and doses of each substance on prescription, are kept.

Gaeseb said healthcare providers that prescribe the substance to their patients must ensure that the prescription remains within safety limits and that prescribers take personal responsibility for any adverse consequences resulting from the treatment.

He added that the public must be aware that the council has no means to monitor the safety, efficacy and quality of any compounded medicine and it cannot be liable for the use of any compounded medicine.

“The NMRC will continue to monitor emerging data as it is published and urge healthcare providers to stay within the Ministry of Health and Social Services’ approved treatment guidelines and preventative protocols, including getting the Covid-19 vaccines,” Gaeseb said.



