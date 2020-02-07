V-day tourney kicks off

Pictured here are last year’s soccer winners, Otjiuamapeta football club from Epukiro. Photo Nampa

The sixth edition of the Katutura Sports Union (KASU) Valentine’s Cup takes place at the Sam Nujoma Stadium and Katutura Youth Complex tomorrow (8 February), with N$35 000 up for grabs for the respective victorious teams.

The knock-out competition has attracted 28 football and 24 netball teams so far, with total prize monies of N$12 000 set aside for netball and N$23 000 for the soccer category.

According to KASU chairperson Kuveri Tjonga, the tournament is aimed at celebrating Valentine’s Day while keeping the youth busy. “Each team may use five premier league players to boost the morale of younger players,” he said.

Okauua Raising Stars, Black Chain, Roma Boys, Otjihitua-tjivitjarura, Khomas King, Township, Teachers Eleven and Otjijere-tjatjinene will be participating in the competition for the first time.

On Saturday, the football group stage matches start at 07:00 at the Sam Nujoma Stadium and end at 22:00, with other matches starting at 08:00 at the Katutura Sports Complex. All football matches will be hosted at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the netball matches are scheduled to start at 09:00 at the Katutura Sports Complex on Saturday.

Tjonga said that there will be special awards for the player of the tournament in both the netball and football categories, as well as for the goalkeeper of the tournament.

The final matches of both the netball and football competitions will be held next Saturday (15 February 2020).

Epukiro-based Otjiuamapeta won the football competition last year, while Truck Team from Windhoek are the defending netball champions.

