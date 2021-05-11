Vaccination campaign for inmates begins

The Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) on Monday launched its Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

Amongst the first people to be vaccinated at the Windhoek Correctional Facility was Commissioner General, Raphael Hamunyela, who received a Sinopharm vaccine.

Speaking at the event, Hamunyela said offenders are not mandated to take the vaccination, therefore, the decision to take the vaccination is voluntary for them, just like any other Namibian citizen. “What matters is that we brought the vaccine to our offenders and it is their right and decision to take the jab. Perhaps us that take it first, can be an example and serve as encouragement for others to take it, considering the many reports and fear about the vaccine.”

Hamunyela said the vaccination process will be rolled out to all correctional service facilities countrywide.



‘Prudent’

At the same event, an offender serving a 10-year sentence, Peter Kohler, said it is important for offenders to take the jab as it will benefit them. He added that the pandemic is still spreading and killing thousands of people worldwide. “I believe we should all take the vaccine. If experts are saying we should take the vaccine and we are hearing that in countries like India people are dying every day, it is only prudent that we take it even in our facilities [prisons],” he said.

Thus far, 15 officers and 50 offenders have been vaccinated from Windhoek Correctional Facility.

Hamunyela said that there are 4 152 male offenders and 138 female offenders in correctional facilities countrywide. – Nampa



