Vaccination of children allowed
Up to 500 people admitted to events
16 November 2021 | Health
“The responsibility has now shifted from government to the public,” health minister Kalumbi Shangula said in the capital on Friday, while announcing the latest Covid-19 regulations.
He added: “Let us adhere to the preventive measures so that some or all of the restrictive measures do not have to be imposed again.”
The new regulations come into effect on Tuesday and are applicable until 15 December. “If the epidemiological data remains the same, the measures will automatically be extended to 15 January 2022,” Shangula said.
The most important change is the number of people at public events, which has been increased from 200 to 500.
Once again, however, the minister made it clear that “we must not become indifferent”.
“We are closely monitoring the Covid-19 situation in other parts of the world.”
The lesson: while vaccines protect against serious illness and death, the disease can still spread and affect many people. “The course of the pandemic in our country will largely depend on the public’s behaviour in the months and years to come. This particularly applies to whether we adhere to preventive measures and whether more people are being vaccinated.”
In this context, Shangula expressed his concern as the number of vaccines administered every day has fallen from up to 4 000 in July, August and September to less than 1 900 at the moment. “This trend has to change for us to achieve our vaccination goal. More needs to be done to achieve herd immunity,” he said.
Otherwise Namibia may face another wave of Covid-19 infections.
Shangula also announced vaccination for children between the ages of twelve and 17. This applies particularly to young people with “certain pre-existing conditions” who are exposed to an increased risk of severe SARS-CoV-2 disease.
With the consent of a guardian, the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine will be administered.
Furthermore, Namibia will in the future “mix” vaccines in exceptional cases. Should there be a shortage of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine could be given as the second dose. Shangula also announced that so-called booster vaccinations would only be given in Namibia for “medical reasons”.
Finally, in view of the upcoming holiday season, Shangula called for responsible action. Many Namibians are travelling and visiting their families. “Your decision during this time can - if not carefully considered - have negative effects on the health and the health of others,” he warned. “Make sure you and your loved ones are fully vaccinated.”