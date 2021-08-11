Vaccination station heads to the coast

11 August 2021 | Health

The first drive-through and walk-in vaccination station at the coast will open on 17 August 2021 in Walvis Bay, and move to Swakopmund on 31 August 2021.
This initiative is powered by the office of the Erongo Governor, the Gondwana Collection Namibia and the Gondwana Care Trust, the Seawork Cares Foundation along with support from several private companies under the umbrella of the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS).
All health and Covid-19 protocols are implemented and managed by OSH-Med international and E.M.A. Rescue Service. Westcare Medical Centre is availing enrolled nurses, while Namibia Health Risk Solutions (NHRS) and NHP medical aid fund enable logistics for walk-in vaccinations and contribute to the nursing services.
“We are humbled by the reaction of the public to our vaccination drive through in Windhoek,” says Gondwana Collection’s managing director Gys Joubert. “The reaction of the coastal community has been tremendous in terms of support to bring this initiative to Walvis Bay and Swakopmund. Let’s stand together and help each other for a better future for us all.”
Vaccines are provided by the MoHSS; currently Sinopharm and Astrazeneca are available.
The public is requested to download vaccinations forms prior to their visit to the vaccination station. Vaccination forms are available here.
The vaccination station will grant frontline workers preference to jump the line and get vaccinated if they arrive in uniform or an official vehicle (police, medics, fire fighters, etc.).
All partners in this initiative were more than prepared to contribute through voluntary work of their employees, professional services, donations in kind, or financial resources.
Other supporters of this initiative are Namibia Breweries Limited, Baywash, Rent-a-Drum, Slowtown Coffee Roasters, Paratus Namibia (Walvis Bay), Konica Minolta, Food Lover’s Market, Barco Namibia, Cancer Association of Namibia, Seapride Walvis Bay Agra Limited, Walvis Bay Self Service (Multisave).

Opening times
• 17 to 27 August 2021 (Walvis Bay), Jan Wilken Stadium (access from Sport Street)
Monday to Friday: 10:00 to 18:00
Saturday and Heroes Day (26/08): 10:00 to 14:00
Closed on Sunday
• 31 August to 10 September 2021 (Swakopmund) Rugby Stadium (access from Welwitschia Street)
Monday to Friday: 10:00 to 18:00
Saturday 10:00 to 14:00
Closed on Sunday

