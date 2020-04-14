Vandalism rife as City opens more standpipes

14 April 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) connected and opened 1 160 standpipes at all informal settlements to mitigate the risk associated with Covid-19.
The City’s chief executive Robert Kahimise in a media statement said that with the support of government and its stakeholders, the CoW is supporting all efforts to mitigate the risk associated with Covid-19, in spite of some members of the community continuing to vandalise water infrastructure.
“These water points supply residents with water at no cost to themselves in a bid to capacitate our communities to regularly practice good hygiene,” he said.
According to health authorities, regularly washing hands with soap and water and frequent cleaning of household surfaces are two ways of preventing the spread of Covid-19, Kahimise said. “Unfortunately, we are experiencing cases of vandalism of water point infrastructure, with eight communal taps that have so far been vandalised by community members trying to steal the mechanical components of the taps through random acts of malicious destruction of this vital infrastructure.”
He urged residents living in the informal settlement to work together and act with a sense of ownership and pride to address and stop the habitual vandalism.
Furthermore, he said that “the CoW is also faced with a challenge of water wastage at water points, illegal car washing enterprises using free water for profit, as well as individuals residing outside of the informal settlements coming to fill up water tanks with the free water to be used for unintended purposes”.
The City has so far installed 68 tanks in all constituencies in the Khomas region that are being filled with water as the need arises, while six more tanks are being installed at other identified areas.

Similar News

 

CoW waste management on the go

1 week ago - 07 April 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] the City of Windhoek’s solid waste department, it’s business as usual in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, says corporate communication, marketing...

Social distancing not an option for poorest

1 week ago - 07 April 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] home and washing your hands frequently is a privilege many Namibians confined to informal settlements cannot afford amidst lack of indoor plumbing,...

Garden Town seeks former glory

2 weeks ago - 02 April 2020 | Infrastructure

Okahandja interim municipal council administrator Linus //Garoeb said will be a challenge to get the town to where it is used to be.At the moment...

Work as usual

2 weeks ago - 01 April 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] current coronavirus pandemic raises questions and brings challenges regarding waste management practices and procedures, as well as safety and health measures for...

Gobabis reconnects water

2 weeks ago - 01 April 2020 | Infrastructure

The municipality of Gobabis has reconnected 34 suspended water meters as per the directive by the ministry of urban and rural development to curb the...

City says toilets were cheaper

2 weeks ago - 26 March 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) reacted to reports by the Namibia Press Agency that it spent N$15 million to build 25 communal toilets.The CoW said...

Steer clear!

3 weeks ago - 25 March 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] In response to President Hage Geingob’s assertion of the State of Emergency on Covid-19, the Windhoek municipal council announced additional measures to...

Expensive toilets for two constituencies

3 weeks ago - 23 March 2020 | Infrastructure

The Windhoek Municipality handed over 25 communal toilets – three to Sonderwater in the Katutura East Constituency and 22 in the Khomasdal Constituency – costing...

Air Nam continues flying

3 weeks ago - 19 March 2020 | Infrastructure

Air Namibia announced that while its route to Germany is on hold, inbound and outbound flights to South Africa and other countries in the region...

Property prices dampen

4 weeks ago - 18 March 2020 | Infrastructure

While economists believe that the decision by the Bank of Namibia to reduce the repo rate from 6.50% to 6.25% and the resultant adjustments by...

Latest News

Lower interest rates announced

16th of April 14:33 | Banking

In response to the announcement by the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Namibia to decrease the policy rate as announced on 15 April...

Maternal healthcare fails dismally

16th of April 14:10 | Health

Most expectant mothers are confronted with myriad challenges ranging from the inability to access health facilities, being forced to deliver at home due to limited...

RA offices remain closed

37 minutes ago | Transport

The Roads Authority (RA) said that all offices including the Namibian Traffic Information System (NaTIS), transport regulations and weighbridges will remain closed until the national...

Gratis leesprogram vir leerlinge in...

1 hour ago | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] opvoedkundige instelling Stimulus Maksima het in samewerking met die Afrikaanse Taal- en Kultuurvereniging (ATKV) die Reading Rocket-leesprogram onlangs bekendgestel.Ouers is moedeloos en...

Unam has reason to celebrate

3 hours ago | Education

Windhoek • Simon NameshoSince it became a standalone school in 2016, the University of Namibia’s School of Public Health is graduating its first cohort with...

Suicides could spike amidst Covid-19

3 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] economic and emotional battering from the fall-out of the Covid-19 pandemic could lead to increased suicides and mental health problems in Namibia....

Upgrading security for a freestanding...

3 hours ago | Life Style

Namibians are security-conscious people. That’s why many prefer living in security complexes and gated communities because of the additional feeling of safety these homes provide....

Business recovery after lockdown

4 hours ago | Business

Stephan du PlessisRight now, most owners of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have been out of business for three weeks. Some have been able to...

Repo rate lowest yet

5 hours ago | Economics

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Namibia (BoN) announced a reduction of the repo rate by 100 basis points to 4.25% in...

Load More