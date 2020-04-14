Vandalism rife as City opens more standpipes

The City of Windhoek (CoW) connected and opened 1 160 standpipes at all informal settlements to mitigate the risk associated with Covid-19.

The City’s chief executive Robert Kahimise in a media statement said that with the support of government and its stakeholders, the CoW is supporting all efforts to mitigate the risk associated with Covid-19, in spite of some members of the community continuing to vandalise water infrastructure.

“These water points supply residents with water at no cost to themselves in a bid to capacitate our communities to regularly practice good hygiene,” he said.

According to health authorities, regularly washing hands with soap and water and frequent cleaning of household surfaces are two ways of preventing the spread of Covid-19, Kahimise said. “Unfortunately, we are experiencing cases of vandalism of water point infrastructure, with eight communal taps that have so far been vandalised by community members trying to steal the mechanical components of the taps through random acts of malicious destruction of this vital infrastructure.”

He urged residents living in the informal settlement to work together and act with a sense of ownership and pride to address and stop the habitual vandalism.

Furthermore, he said that “the CoW is also faced with a challenge of water wastage at water points, illegal car washing enterprises using free water for profit, as well as individuals residing outside of the informal settlements coming to fill up water tanks with the free water to be used for unintended purposes”.

The City has so far installed 68 tanks in all constituencies in the Khomas region that are being filled with water as the need arises, while six more tanks are being installed at other identified areas.

