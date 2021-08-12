Veld fire management more important than ever

12 August 2021 | Disasters

Windhoek • Erastus Ngaruka

Rangeland productivity is influenced by several factors such as rainfall, soil condition, fire, herbivory, and other ecological forces like plant competition amongst others. In addition, human activities cannot be ignored when it comes to rangeland utilization. The adverse influence of these factors can disturb the normal ecological processes, leading to rangeland degradation.
One of the recurrent factors that shape rangeland ecosystems is fire (commonly known as veld fires or wildfires), which can occur naturally or as manmade. Many farmers have negative perceptions about veld fires due to their dangerous and destructive nature. However, natural veld fire events serve a very important ecological function. For example, burning moribund materials to allow regrowth or tillering, stimulating seed germination by cracking seed coats, and largely maintain vegetation structures in terms of spacing and balance (e.g., controlling bush encroachment).
On the other hand, artificial fires are either started for a purpose (prescribed fire) or out of negligence.
Prescribed fires are planned for rangeland management purposes to mimic natural influences. These types of fires can also become uncontrolled and devastating if poorly planned and managed.
Veld fires damage farm infrastructure (e.g., fences, pipes), the environment (habitats, soil, plants), and result in injuries and deaths in animals (livestock and wild animals), and humans as well. Further, fire burns the available forage materials, leaving animals with little or nothing to survive on.

Preparation is key
Generally, natural veld fires are caused by lightning strikes, and mainly occur during the spring months or at the onset of the rainy season (September -November) when thunderstorms activities begin.
Therefore, farmers should already prepare to avoid huge losses. In some parts of Namibia, fire activities have already started, and most of these unplanned or accidental fires can be attributed to human activities including charcoal production, campfire, cigarettes, vehicles, hunting and poaching activities, empty bottles or glass pieces that can magnify the sun’s heat and ignite dry grass
The intensity of a veld fire is mainly influenced by the amount of fuel load such as dry grass or other moribund plant materials such as dead wood. The more the fuel loads, the higher the intensity of fire and impact, and on the other hand the wind influences the direction, speed, and spatial scale of the fire.
Fighting veld fires is a difficult and an exhaustive exercise, it can be costly and devastating. It is therefore important that farmers prepare well in advance by acquiring fire fighting equipment and ensure that they are accessible, ready, and functional. The farm roads and fire breaks should be well maintained, cleared and accessible in the event of fire fighting. Most importantly, all persons must be well informed and trained in fire fighting and lifesaving. Moreover, the neighbouring farmers and all relevant authorities should be informed. Thus, an effective communication channel should be established to ensure coordinated efforts.
It is therefore important that a fire management plan is developed and adopted in the whole farm management plan under risk management components. In addition, the plan should include aspects of fodder reserves for the animals if the forage resources are burned. Veld fires are an annual event, and farmers need to continuously prepare, be it in communal or commercial farming areas.
*Erastus Ngaruka is AgriBank’s Technical Advisor: Livestock & Rangeland

Similar News

 

CoW warns about veld fires

2 days ago - 10 August 2021 | Disasters

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has pleaded with residents to be extra cautious when handling fire and to help in curbing the veld fire that...

Join Dare to Care

3 days ago - 09 August 2021 | Disasters

The Namibia Agricultural Union (NAU) is painfully aware of the impact of widespread veld fires across the country in recent weeks. These fires are causing...

Suiderhof NDF clinic razed

1 month - 14 June 2021 | Disasters

The Namibian Defence Force clinic situated in Windhoek’s Suiderhof residential area was destroyed in a fire on Sunday. The fire burned for hours while the...

Wheels for drought relief

2 months ago - 21 May 2021 | Disasters

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) extended its support to Namibia Drought Relief by offering its transportation services to deliver fodder to farmers across the country who...

Fire safety measures every homeowner should implement

3 months ago - 11 May 2021 | Disasters

The recent blaze that unfolded along the Cape’s iconic Table Mountain was a reminder of the very real threat fire poses to homeowners. It is...

Fire destroys Windhoek joinery

4 months ago - 29 March 2021 | Disasters

The Strödike joinery in Windhoek in Prosperita burned down to the ground over the weekend.The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, with...

Groundwater threatened by drilling

6 months ago - 19 January 2021 | Disasters

Windhoek • Frank SteffenIn 2011, a hydrological study dating back to 2001 was republished. Together with the Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources (BGR...

Flooding worries continue

6 months ago - 16 January 2021 | Disasters

The Windhoek municipality on Friday evening gave a brief update on the flooding experienced in the capital.According to the City, the average rainfall from 30...

Residents relocated to avoid flooding

6 months ago - 15 January 2021 | Disasters

More than 200 residents of informal settlement in Windhoek were relocated to avoid their shacks being flooded.Speaking to Nampa, some residents said the decision was...

Flood damage at popular NWR spa

6 months ago - 12 January 2021 | Disasters

Namibia Wildlife Resorts’ (NWR) /Ai-/Ais Hot Springs and Spa experienced heavy rains and flash floods on 5 January, resulting in the rivers along the resort...

Latest News

Paralympians stranded …

20 hours ago | Sports

Namibia’s Paralympians are still unsure of their departure to the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, as government has not yet honoured its commitment to fully fund...

Land grabbing blamed on City

20 hours ago | Crime

Inspector General of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol), Lieutenant General Sebastian Ndeitunga, blamed the illegal land grabbing underway in the capital on the City of...

Massive decline in tourism arrivals

20 hours ago | Tourism

Windhoek • Ellanie SmitThere were only 169 565 tourist arrivals last year, compared to more than 1.595 million the previous year, indicating an 89% decline...

Working together towards a healthier...

21 hours ago | Infrastructure

Development Workshop Namibia (DWN) has received support totalling N$1.75 million from RMB Namibia since 2018, with the money going towards a number of community projects....

Elnatan wen Idioomstryd

21 hours ago | Education

Tweelingsusters Anri en Elsa Visser van die Privaatskool Elnatan het hul titel behou as Idioomstrydwenners.Die kompetisie word deur Bank Windhoek geborg en deur die Afrikaanse...

Veld fire management more important...

23 hours ago | Disasters

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaRangeland productivity is influenced by several factors such as rainfall, soil condition, fire, herbivory, and other ecological forces like plant competition amongst...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 12 August 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 09:00 Shop for all...

Award for pic of doctor...

1 day - 11 August 2021 | Education

Medical doctor and final year resident under the Namibian Field Epidemiology Training Programme (FETP) at the University of Namibia Dr Lahja Ipinge won a photo...

Sniffing out trouble

1 day - 11 August 2021 | Crime

Four highly-trained dogs arrived at the Hosea Kutako International Airport from the Netherlands on Sunday, with the sole purpose of combating wildlife crime in Namibia.Old...

Load More