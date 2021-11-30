Veld fire still not under control
‘We can’t anymore’
30 November 2021 | Disasters
The veld fire that started near Okahandja about a week ago, rages on.
According to Corne Kruger, the fire spread to Ovitoto at the end of last week. “No real efforts were made to extinguish the fire and very strong winds blew the fire to the government farm Berg Gusinde on Saturday from where it spread even further.”
Since then, Leopard Lodge, Okarumuti, Okatjeru, Oruhungo, Okatjemisse, Midgard, Bergquell, Teufelsbach and Okapuka either burned down completely or suffered major damage.
“We can’t anymore. We’ve been burning for the past three days and are exhausted. I have had about 10 hours of sleep in this time,” Kruger said.
On social media, it is alleged the Namibian army had a shooting practice that caused the fire.
“In 2012, a fire also started at the Osona army base, where after numerous farms burned down. The army did not help put out the fire then either.”
On Sunday, a team from the Windhoek fire brigade helped fight the fire and by yesterday the army had sent soldiers to help out on farm Okarumuti.
The military did not respond to questions at the time of going to press.