Veld fire still not under control

‘We can’t anymore’

30 November 2021 | Disasters

Windhoek • [email protected]

The veld fire that started near Okahandja about a week ago, rages on.
According to Corne Kruger, the fire spread to Ovitoto at the end of last week. “No real efforts were made to extinguish the fire and very strong winds blew the fire to the government farm Berg Gusinde on Saturday from where it spread even further.”
Since then, Leopard Lodge, Okarumuti, Okatjeru, Oruhungo, Okatjemisse, Midgard, Bergquell, Teufelsbach and Okapuka either burned down completely or suffered major damage.
“We can’t anymore. We’ve been burning for the past three days and are exhausted. I have had about 10 hours of sleep in this time,” Kruger said.
On social media, it is alleged the Namibian army had a shooting practice that caused the fire.
“In 2012, a fire also started at the Osona army base, where after numerous farms burned down. The army did not help put out the fire then either.”
On Sunday, a team from the Windhoek fire brigade helped fight the fire and by yesterday the army had sent soldiers to help out on farm Okarumuti.
The military did not respond to questions at the time of going to press.

Similar News

 

Osona area hit by veld fires

5 days ago - 25 November 2021 | Disasters

Although the veld fires in the area surrounding Windhoek have calmed down recently, several major fires broke out countrywide yesterday. This image shows a fire...

Open defecation crisis in informal settlements

1 week ago - 19 November 2021 | Disasters

Windhoek • [email protected]’s informal settlements continue to buckle under the strain of open defecation, posing a risk to lives and health as the world commemorates...

Many hands bring fire under control

2 weeks ago - 15 November 2021 | Disasters

Yesterday (Sunday, 14 November), a fire raged at N/a’an ku sê Lodge and Wildlife Sanctuary, destroying two thatch-roofed villas, and spreading to a number of...

21 brande rondom hoofstad aangemeld

1 month - 12 October 2021 | Disasters

Windhoek • [email protected] 21 brande is vanaf 27 September tot 7 Oktober in die Windhoek-omgewing aangemeld. Hiervan is tien in voorstede aangemeld en 11 in...

Relief for drought-stricken farmers

1 month - 11 October 2021 | Disasters

FNB Namibia joined in assisting the Namibia Farmers Association’s drought relief project.FNB’s donation was used to purchase lucern which in turn was transported by NBL,...

App helps with locust outbreak

2 months ago - 02 September 2021 | Disasters

An application to improve early warning of locust outbreaks has been developed by the Food andAgriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO).The latest version of...

Veld fire management more important than ever

3 months ago - 12 August 2021 | Disasters

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaRangeland productivity is influenced by several factors such as rainfall, soil condition, fire, herbivory, and other ecological forces like plant competition amongst...

CoW warns about veld fires

3 months ago - 10 August 2021 | Disasters

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has pleaded with residents to be extra cautious when handling fire and to help in curbing the veld fire that...

Join Dare to Care

3 months ago - 09 August 2021 | Disasters

The Namibia Agricultural Union (NAU) is painfully aware of the impact of widespread veld fires across the country in recent weeks. These fires are causing...

Suiderhof NDF clinic razed

5 months ago - 14 June 2021 | Disasters

The Namibian Defence Force clinic situated in Windhoek’s Suiderhof residential area was destroyed in a fire on Sunday. The fire burned for hours while the...

Latest News

King promoted to Credit Executive

1st of December 07:45 | Banking

Eddie King (pictured) has been appointed as the bank’s Executive Officer of Credit, effective 1 November 2021. King has over ten years of experience in...

#stayHEALTHY_staySOBER

13 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Romanzo SteenkampNamibia braces itself for more socio-economic problems as food prices increase by 26.2%, but alcohol only with 12 %. Shocking! Does it...

Rental index growth flatlines

19 hours ago | Economics

Although rental markets across most advanced economies are on a path of recovery due to the resumption of “normal life”, improved pace of Covid-19 vaccination...

Tref-en-trap motoris bly Kersfees agter...

20 hours ago | Local News

Okahandja • Yolanda NelDie bestuurder wat daarvan beskuldig word dat hy vroeër in November ’n fietsryer raakgery het envan die toneel gevlug het, sal die...

Veld fire still not under...

21 hours ago | Disasters

Windhoek • [email protected] veld fire that started near Okahandja about a week ago, rages on.According to Corne Kruger, the fire spread to Ovitoto at the...

Records shatter at LC gala

1 day - 29 November 2021 | Sports

Swimmers who took part in the Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala finals in Windhoek over the weekend put in some great performances, breaking seven records....

Kiddie Sport remains a hit

1 day - 29 November 2021 | Sports

Since 1992, Kiddie Sport has been introduced to most pre-primary and primary schools in the capital, which means that the programme has been taking place...

Big cheque for Autism Association

1 day - 29 November 2021 | Sports

The Nedbank for Autism Series has again shown spectators far and wide why it is one of the most influential sought after golfing events on...

Things to consider when buying...

1 day - 29 November 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiCrop farming is an agricultural activity that involves the tilling or cultivation of the land to ensure its preparedness before a farmer...

Load More