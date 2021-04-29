Vergenoeg gets new water point
Community helps dig trenches
29 April 2021 | Infrastructure
Residents of the Vergenoeg informal settlement were pleased as punch when Okahandja's mayor Natasha Brinkman, personally came to open their new water point last Saturday.
The prepaid water supply system was established with the help of between 50 and 60 community members who helped dig trenches for the installation of the pipes.
According to community spokesperson Sethy Gariseb, the pipes were laid from Oshetu Number One to Vergenoeg between 3 March and 9 April. He also went to help dig after work in the evening before going home, he said.
Along with the other estimated 200 residents of the settlement, he is very proud of their achievement.
Brinkman has been a resident of Okahandja for 26 years and said she personally showed municipal workers where to set up the new water point.
Vergenoeg's new water point is part of a project to supply water to the settlements Saamstaan, Oshetu Number 3 and Vyfrand, she says. “As council, our purpose is to bring water closer to the people.”
Her other focus area is land and she says town council is already formalising erven at Oshetu Number One, Two and Three. “We are almost done with the roads, so we are now concentrating on land. We want to formalize the settlements and give the residents the erven, along with the allocation of title deeds,”she said.
Vergenoeg's residents will still have to wait before they progress to that phase however, because the necessary planning has yet to be completed. Specifically, land needs to be acquired to relocate some residents, where town planning would require it, she says.
According to Brinkman, there are 11 000 residents on Okahandja's waiting list for land. "People just have to be patient," she says. She is also determined that the “Garden Town” as it was known, will be clean again. This process is ongoing, she said.