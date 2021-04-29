Vergenoeg gets new water point

Community helps dig trenches

29 April 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected]

Residents of the Vergenoeg informal settlement were pleased as punch when Okahandja's mayor Natasha Brinkman, personally came to open their new water point last Saturday.
The prepaid water supply system was established with the help of between 50 and 60 community members who helped dig trenches for the installation of the pipes.
According to community spokesperson Sethy Gariseb, the pipes were laid from Oshetu Number One to Vergenoeg between 3 March and 9 April. He also went to help dig after work in the evening before going home, he said.
Along with the other estimated 200 residents of the settlement, he is very proud of their achievement.
Brinkman has been a resident of Okahandja for 26 years and said she personally showed municipal workers where to set up the new water point.
Vergenoeg's new water point is part of a project to supply water to the settlements Saamstaan, Oshetu Number 3 and Vyfrand, she says. “As council, our purpose is to bring water closer to the people.”
Her other focus area is land and she says town council is already formalising erven at Oshetu Number One, Two and Three. “We are almost done with the roads, so we are now concentrating on land. We want to formalize the settlements and give the residents the erven, along with the allocation of title deeds,”she said.
Vergenoeg's residents will still have to wait before they progress to that phase however, because the necessary planning has yet to be completed. Specifically, land needs to be acquired to relocate some residents, where town planning would require it, she says.
According to Brinkman, there are 11 000 residents on Okahandja's waiting list for land. "People just have to be patient," she says. She is also determined that the “Garden Town” as it was known, will be clean again. This process is ongoing, she said.

Similar News

 

Cleaning operation at Alte Feste

2 weeks ago - 09 April 2021 | Infrastructure

Anyone who has wanted to see the Alte Feste and the “Reiterdenkmal” in the past few weeks has been disappointed. What tourists describe as one...

Rent prices slip further

3 weeks ago - 06 April 2021 | Infrastructure

The FNB Residential Rental Index posted an annual contraction of 2.1% at the end of December 2020, from -0.8% recorded in December 2019. This brings...

Fare hike not approved

3 weeks ago - 01 April 2021 | Infrastructure

The Ministry of Works and Transport said that it has not approved an increment in bus and taxi fares, as was announced by the Namibia...

Monte Christo to be extended

4 weeks ago - 30 March 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] Monte Christo road in Windhoek’s northern outskirts will be extended at an estimated cost of N$40 million.Octagon Construction has been appointed to...

Women plead with mayor for water

1 month - 29 March 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] A group of informal settlement women are begging the municipality and mayor Job Amupanda to install a water point at the new location they relocated to...

Airport road advancing well

1 month - 17 March 2021 | Infrastructure

The first phase of the Windhoek-Hosea Kutako International Airport road is expected to be completed in August 2021.Construction of phase one commenced in January 2016,...

President visits Osona Village

1 month - 14 March 2021 | Infrastructure

President Hage Geingob on Friday visited the Osona Village housing project nearly five years after he laid the first brick to officially mark the commencement...

Challenges hamper another housing initiative

1 month - 09 March 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • Yolanda NelLimited funds and the cancellations by beneficiaries are only some the challenges the City of Windhoek (CoW) is facing to complete another...

Gobabis residents receive land hold titles

1 month - 07 March 2021 | Infrastructure

Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform Anna Shiweda on Friday handed over 988 land hold titles to residents of the Freedom Square informal...

Desalination plant ‘could answer prayers’

2 months ago - 19 February 2021 | Infrastructure

A new desalination plant that would cost N$8.7 billion could be the conventional long-term water source solution to the growing demand for water in Namibia’s...

Latest News

Chill with Windhoek Express

29th of April 08:12 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Why sales fall through before...

29th of April 08:09 | Life Style

Many sellers falsely believe that the sale is as good as done once the Offer to Purchase (OTP) a home has been signed. The unfortunate...

Small increase in NamPower tariffs...

13 hours ago | Energy

The Electricity Control Board (ECB) announced that it has approved an increase of 2.92% in the average bulk electricity tariff after an application by NamPower...

Fuel prices unchanged for May

14 hours ago | Energy

The ministry of mines announced that fuel prices would remain unchanged for the month of May.This is mainly thanks to a stabilisation of oil prices...

Inmates have green fingers

16 hours ago | Agriculture

Inmates at various correctional facilities countrywide, produced food worth N$19 million, home affairs deputy minister Daniel Kashikola said.He made this statement while tabling the ministry’s...

Major revamp for Katutura hospital

16 hours ago | Health

The Ministry of Health, the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund and Standard Bank Namibia launched the Katutura Hospital Emergency Unit renovation initiative on Tuesday.Katutura hospital...

WGCC hosts pairs qualifiers

22 hours ago | Sports

Last weekend the Windhoek Golf & Country Club (WGCC) hosted the second Windhoek Lager International Pairs Qualifiers for 2021, where on a pleasant summer’s day...

Blossom celebrates Africa

22 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Namibia’s Blossom (real name Ruusa Munalye) has made it into the Top 20 Africa Music Challenge (AMC)This comes after the AMC team held a virtual...

CoW erven sale in May

1 day - 28 April 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] total of 71 erven in Kleine Kuppe Extension 1 are up for sale for first time buyers only, by means of tender in...

Load More