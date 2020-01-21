Veripura walks the talk

21 January 2020 | Banking

Veripura Muukua has been appointed as Bank Windhoek’s new Communication Practitioner responsible for with Corporate Social Investment (CSI) and Stakeholder Engagement.
In this role, Veripura will be responsible for the administration and the coordination of the bank’s Social Investment Fund (SIF) and its Stakeholder Engagement function.
“We are delighted to welcome Veripura in our team,” says Bank Windhoek’s Jacquiline Pack. “With her passion for building relationships and community development, we believe that Veripura’s drive and enthusiasm will contribute to Bank Windhoek’s strategic objectives.”
Prior to joining Bank Windhoek, Veripura was a Communication Officer of the Namibia Nature Foundation (NNF), a leading conservation and sustainable development organisation. She held that position for three years and was responsible for the NNF’s internal and external communication activities, including digital marketing and management.
Veripura holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours Degree in Media Studies, majoring in Public Relations and Political Studies, obtained from the University of Namibia (UNAM). Her career and academic skills have imparted her with knowledge and skills in building internal and external relationships; events management; engaging with vast stakeholders such as international bodies, donors and government ministries; coordinating and supporting rural community projects for sustainable development and organising numerous Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects.

Similar News

 

Don’t be a vishing victim

1 day - 23 January 2020 | Banking

Jacquiline PackIn the past, the physical cloning of bankcards was one of the most prevalent methods fraudsters used to steal money from bank accounts. The...

Don’t be fooled!

1 month - 12 December 2019 | Banking

“While everyone starts to relax and ease up for the upcoming holidays, this is exactly when criminals, fraudsters and scam artists become more active. Our...

Local bank wins big

1 month - 02 December 2019 | Banking

Bank Windhoek was named Bank of the Year by the leading financial publication, The Banker, in London last week.“Bank Windhoek was Namibia’s best performing bank...

Black Friday, Cyber Monday and secure online shopping

1 month - 25 November 2019 | Banking

Riaan ViljoenWith Black Friday fast approaching and its online equivalent Cyber Monday a few days later, the number of online deals during this time will...

SBN makes its NSX debut

2 months ago - 18 November 2019 | Banking

Standard Bank Namibia (SBN) Holdings Limited became the latest member of the Namibia Stock Exchange (NSX) on Friday, with its shares starting to trade at...

SBN wins at finance awards

3 months ago - 21 October 2019 | Banking

Standard Bank scooped the top spot as Namibia’s Best Investment Bank in the EMEA Finance 2019 Awards.“Standard Bank Namibia (SBN) is delighted to have been...

Top estate agents awarded

3 months ago - 21 October 2019 | Banking

Bank Windhoek celebrated its top real estate agents for the central region at an awards ceremony, where the award for the Top Estate Agency in...

A pencil for every child

3 months ago - 16 October 2019 | Banking

Yolanda NelThe second Stationary Drive was launched by the Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN) in Windhoekthis morning.The initiative is an effort to raise funds to...

Now is the time to buy

3 months ago - 15 October 2019 | Banking

Namibians can now buy shares in Standard Bank Namibia Holdings Limited following its successful application to list on the Namibia Stock Exchange (NSX).According to the...

Bank warns of vishing

3 months ago - 10 October 2019 | Banking

Standard Bank has warned clients of a ‘vishing’ scam that seems to be on the increase in recent weeks.Vishing refers to using a telephone in...

Latest News

Inwoners soek by mekaar insae

3 hours ago | Local News

Yolanda Nel Die Facebookblad, Okahandja Today, het besluit om inwoners te nader oor die uitdagings wat in die dorp ondervind word.Volgens die inskrywing vroeër in...

Mahindra se Pik (me) Up...

20 hours ago | Motors

Dirk GallowitzMahindra het sopas hul Pik Up S11 met outomatiese ratkas in Suider-Afrika bekendgestel – die eerste land in die wêreld om dit te doen.Mahindra...

Don’t be a vishing victim

1 day - 23 January 2020 | Banking

Jacquiline PackIn the past, the physical cloning of bankcards was one of the most prevalent methods fraudsters used to steal money from bank accounts. The...

Big plans for Beatrice

1 day - 23 January 2020 | Sports

The Namibia Schools Sports Union (NSSU) promises a great year ahead, as the sports body plans to fulfil all its obligations, says national coordinator Solly...

Starting grade 1 on a...

1 day - 23 January 2020 | Education

There was a special hustle and bustle at the DHPS campus when the grade 1s of 2020 attended school for the first time. This year...

Exercise-wise in today’s world

1 day - 23 January 2020 | Life Style

With the rising cost of living, many struggle to find room in the budget for a gym membership. One way around this, is to convert...

Boost for Katutura projects

1 day - 23 January 2020 | Business

The Katutura East Constituency office handed over equipment worth N$150 000 to eight projects ranging from upholstery, laundry, catering, sewing and tailoring and welding services...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 23 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• Unam visual arts graduate exhibition at the National Art Gallery until 25 January.Friday 24 January• 14:00 The Goethe Stage project that assists local...

Betty is breaking artistic chains

1 day - 23 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Yolanda Nel Told that she would be “wasting her brain” if she decided to go into the arts, Betty Sibeso is now showing the world...

Load More