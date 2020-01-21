Veripura walks the talk

Veripura Muukua has been appointed as Bank Windhoek’s new Communication Practitioner responsible for with Corporate Social Investment (CSI) and Stakeholder Engagement.

In this role, Veripura will be responsible for the administration and the coordination of the bank’s Social Investment Fund (SIF) and its Stakeholder Engagement function.

“We are delighted to welcome Veripura in our team,” says Bank Windhoek’s Jacquiline Pack. “With her passion for building relationships and community development, we believe that Veripura’s drive and enthusiasm will contribute to Bank Windhoek’s strategic objectives.”

Prior to joining Bank Windhoek, Veripura was a Communication Officer of the Namibia Nature Foundation (NNF), a leading conservation and sustainable development organisation. She held that position for three years and was responsible for the NNF’s internal and external communication activities, including digital marketing and management.

Veripura holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours Degree in Media Studies, majoring in Public Relations and Political Studies, obtained from the University of Namibia (UNAM). Her career and academic skills have imparted her with knowledge and skills in building internal and external relationships; events management; engaging with vast stakeholders such as international bodies, donors and government ministries; coordinating and supporting rural community projects for sustainable development and organising numerous Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects.

