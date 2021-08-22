Virtual Fashion Museum opens in capital

The Museum of Namibia (MAN) has opened a virtual fashion show aimed to reactivate knowledge about the objects, document immaterial cultural heritage and provide a source of inspiration for artists and designers.

The knowledge created, including oral histories and artworks, will be shared with the wider public in an online database, a publication and an exhibition.

By reconnecting stakeholders in Namibia with colonial collections from Berlin and Windhoek, the project seeks to engage with colonial trauma, spur new cultural production and, envision decolonial creative futures.

Speaking at the launch, MAN Fashion chairperson Maria Caley said documenting the changes in clothing within society can contribute to the preservation of culture. “The historical collections that are now accessible will serve as a database and research tool for students and educators. The website is not simply a lens that gazes into the past, but it engages the present and then builds on into the future,” she said.

Head of Office at UNESCO, Djaffar Moussa-Elkadhum, said it was an obvious choice for UNESCO to support this initiative and make it a reality because the museum will create a market for Namibian fashion by creating an opportunity to reveal the historical timeline of the diverse cultural influences on Namibia’s fashion. “The website will provide a great opportunity to develop cultural interactions in the spirit of building bridges between generation and communities.”

Fashion Council of Namibia chairperson, Merja Iileka, said the relationship between fashion and museum is one of mutual benefit. “Fashion exhibitions can provide a valuable lens through which we can view ourselves and can help us reflect on what we see while keeping our culture alive. The Fashion Museum will challenge us to reacquaint ourselves with the power of clothing and everyday life,” Iileka said. – Nampa

