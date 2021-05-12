Virtual international training for local coaches

Eight Namibian soccer coaches will take part in an international instructor’s course organised by the German Football Federation and Botswana Football Association to help improve football in the country.

In a media statement issued by the Namibia Football Association, (NFA)'s Acting Technical Director Jacqueline Shipanga, said the course is set for 24 to 28 May 2021, and NFA will have eight A-licensed instructors that will attend the course, which will be vital for the development of Namibian football.

The eight coaches are Willem Kapukare, who holds a Confederation of African Football (CAF) instructor license; Gerald Guther, who is the NFA regional instructor and currently the head coach of Swakopmund Football Club; Woody Jacobs, who is also another CAF and Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) qualified instructor and current head coach of Orlando Pirates Football Club; Brave Warriors interim head coach, Bobby Samaria; NFA youth instructor and Hopsol youth league administrator, Collin Benjamin; NFA regional instructor and Black Africa head coach, Lucky Richter; John Sikerete who is also an NFA regional instructor; and Rodney Doeseb, who also forms part of NFA regional instructors.

“Our focus this year will be to ensure that we fully equip our instructors and coach educators in order for them to be able to go to the regions next year and conduct various courses. We need to accelerate the NFA Train the Trainers technical project,” said Shipanga.

She added that upon completion of the course, the instructors will visit regions around the country and they will be accompanied by young regional trainee instructors to train others in the regions to ensure that proper football development takes place in the country. – Nampa



