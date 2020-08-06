Virtual relay a running success

06 August 2020 | Sports

A total of 348 participants, comprising 87 teams of four, took part in Bank Windhoek’s Virtual Relay last weekend.
A first for Namibia, the charity-based event, which aims to encourage a healthy lifestyle and enhanced physical fitness, saw teams compete in three categories: women, men, and mixed groups, after registering via Webscorer.com.
Teams entered from Tsumeb, Aranos, Swakopmund, Walvis Bay, Henties Bay, Gobabis, Otjiwarongo, and Windhoek. Internationally, the Bank Windhoek Virtual Relay included teams from South Africa, Switzerland, and Australia.
They ran or fast-walked 21.1km, 42.2km, or 63.3km on the road, track, or a treadmill, at a time that was convenient for them and at their own pace.
The event organiser, Farm Windhoek Fitness, said: “We had fun organising the Bank Windhoek Virtual Relay and participants similarly had the same experience due to its flexibility,” said Farm Windhoek Fitness’, Julie Mbaisa.
Participating teams had 24 hours to complete their distance: from noon midday on Saturday, 1 August until noon midday on Sunday, 2 August 2020, Namibian time. Each runner or walker had to use an activity tracker app to track their activity. The teams then had to submit a link or screenshot of their activity for distance and time verification.

Top teams
The Bank Windhoek Virtual Relay hosted the awards ceremony in Windhoek on 5 August 2020, with a sole representative from each team to collect their awards.
• Windhoek’s Drama Queens won the 21.1km ladies event in 2:00:43, while Team Resilience, also from Windhoek, won the 21.1km male category in 1:37:12. Treasury, a Bank Windhoek team, walked away as winners of the 21.1km mixed category, having completed their relay in 1:36:56.
• Moms Over Miles, comprising team members from Swakopmund, Henties Bay, and Gobabis, won the 42.2km female category in 3:36:12. Farm Windhoek Fitness scooped up the top award in the male’s 42.2km distance in 2:52:51. The mixed group award in the 42.2km went to Windhoek's Tanard Wasserpoel, who recorded a time of 3:42:27.
• Hollers 1 from Windhoek won the male 63.3km distance in 5:13:14, while Walvis Bay’s Corona Runners won the 63.3km mixed category in 5:42:58. The only female team that entered the 63.3km did not finish the race.
Given current Covid-19 restrictions, Mbaisa said that the relay’s setup complies with health regulations, new procedures, and social distancing. “It allows individuals to participate virtually. Thus, people in areas with stricter lockdown regulations such as South Africa and Walvis Bay were able to take part while still following all the relevant protocols and procedures.”
The funds raised will go to the residents of Twaloloka who recently lost their homes in a devastating fire in Walvis Bay.

Similar News

 

Sport awards called off

1 day - 05 August 2020 | Sports

The 17th edition of the Namibia Annual Sports Awards (NASA) was called off on Wednesday by the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC).The awards were scheduled for...

No money to reward winning athletes

3 days ago - 04 August 2020 | Sports

The Ministry of Sports and the Namibia Sports Commission have still not awarded athletes who won silverware for the country at different competitions last year.In...

Soccer youth league off to a positive start

4 days ago - 03 August 2020 | Sports

The MTC HopSol Soccer Youth League kicked off again this weekend, with exciting fixtures at the Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) and Ramblers Sports Club in...

KASU kicks off this weekend

1 week ago - 30 July 2020 | Sports

The first rounds of the eighth edition of the annual Katutura Sports Union's (KASU) Winter Cup kick place at the Sam Nujoma and Khomasdal stadiums...

Running for Twaloloka – virtually

1 week ago - 30 July 2020 | Sports

The proceeds of Bank Windhoek’s Virtual Relay are destined to assist residents of Walvis Bay's Twaloloka informal settlement who experienced a devastating fire earlier this...

NESA debuts Brand new eFootball game

1 week ago - 29 July 2020 | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) is geared for the National eFootball PES 2020 and Tekken 7 tournament to start, with the first qualifier scheduled...

Youth soccer kicks off again

2 weeks ago - 23 July 2020 | Sports

The organisers of the HopSol Soccer Youth League say plans to restart the 2020 Junior Leagues are at an advanced stage, with the weekend of...

Big plans for ladies soccer

2 weeks ago - 22 July 2020 | Sports

The nationwide women’s football league is expected to kick off in March next year once all modalities for the league have been ironed out by...

For once, Covid is the winner

2 weeks ago - 20 July 2020 | Sports

Covid-19 Football Club from Windhoek reigned supreme at the Groot Aub football challenge tournament over the weekend, by beating Airports Eagles on penalties after they...

Cycling the winner on Sunday

2 weeks ago - 20 July 2020 | Sports

The first Etameko Cycling Club amateur series took place in Windhoek on Sunday, with 25 riders competing in various categories.The club, which works closely with...

Latest News

Two new classroom blocks for...

2 hours ago | Education

The A.I Steenkamp Primary School in the capital received two classroom blocks worth N$1.1 million consisting of five new pre-primary classrooms and a storeroom from...

Lazarus Jacobs heads up NBC...

3 hours ago | Business

The minister of information and communication technology Peya Mushelenga announced that Cabinet endorsed the appointment of businessman Lazarus Jacobs (pictured), as the new board chair...

Virtual relay a running success

22 hours ago | Sports

A total of 348 participants, comprising 87 teams of four, took part in Bank Windhoek’s Virtual Relay last weekend.A first for Namibia, the charity-based event,...

Create your ultimate home theatre

23 hours ago | Life Style

Lockdown has caused the re-emergence of drive-in cinemas and increased the demand for at-home theatres.According to Adrian Goslett, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of...

Emvula to head Ninety One

23 hours ago | Business

Ninety One (previously Investec Asset Management) announced the appointment of Eino Emvula as Managing Director for Namibia & Africa ex-SA.Emvula will join Ninety One from...

Chill with Windhoek Express

23 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 08:00 The Village Farmer's Market in Liliencron Street takes place every Saturday until 12:00. Buy fresh, locally produced goods and engage in healthy...

HIV patients resume treatment ...

1 day - 06 August 2020 | Health

More than 4 000 Namibian HIV patients who stopped taking their antiretroviral medication have resumed treatment thanks to the United States’ food assistance program. ...

Sport awards called off

1 day - 05 August 2020 | Sports

The 17th edition of the Namibia Annual Sports Awards (NASA) was called off on Wednesday by the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC).The awards were scheduled for...

Quick work saves pangolin

1 day - 05 August 2020 | Environment

During a first of its kind cooperation between US Law Enforcement and the Namibian Police (Nampol), four suspected pangolin traffickers were arrested in Namibia on...

Load More