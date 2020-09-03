Virtual relay funds head to Otweya

03 September 2020 | Society

Bank Windhoek recently handed over the N$30 000 proceeds of its virtual relay to Walvis Bay’s Otweya residents, who experienced a devastating fire in July, which left hundreds homeless.
The funds will go towards purchasing food for the residents.
The Bank Windhoek Virtual Relay – a charity-based event that encourages a healthy lifestyle and enhanced physical fitness – attracted 348 participants in August.
“Our contribution to Otweya is a collaborative effort from national and international participants, who showed their willingness to give to others in need,” says the bank’s marketing executive Jacquiline Pack. “As a connector of positive change, we hope this gesture can assist the residents.”
Bank Windhoek’s Swakopmund sales manager, Sonja van der Merwe, handed over the donation to the Erongo regional governor’s office that is responsible for buying and distributing food parcels to the Otweya residents on behalf of the bank.
Besides the donation, Pack said that the bank would continue to assess the situation and see how it can best assist in future.

