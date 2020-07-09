Virtual replaces real-life relay
The original relay that was scheduled for March, was postponed during the national lockdown.
“In support of the social distancing measures and our efforts to fight Covid-19, we are proud to introduce the Bank Windhoek Virtual Relay,” said Bronwyn Moody of the bank.
In collaboration with Farm Windhoek Fitness, the charity-based event aims to encourage a healthy lifestyle and enhanced physical fitness. “All you have to do to participate as a four-member team after registering via Webscorer.com, is to run or fast walk your distance wherever you are in the country,” she said.
With the option of choosing whether to donate an additional amount to the charity, the entry fee per team is N$120. After the event, the money raised will be given to various charitable initiatives countrywide. Registration closes at 12:00 on Sunday, 2 August 2020.
Format and structure
The Bank Windhoek Virtual Relay sees participants compete in three categories: women, men, and mixed groups.
Participating teams can choose to run 21.1km, 42.2km or 63.3km on the road, track or a treadmill. Each team will decide how far their members will run. The running times must be tracked using the race timer application from a phone, watch, or any electronic timing device, allowing participants to upload their recorded times on Webscorer’s website.
“When added, your runs must equal the range you entered,” Moody said.
She encouraged those without a running watch or a fitness app to load a reliable activity tracker application of their choice and make sure that it tracks their routes and uploads it to the website.
Participants in the Bank Windhoek Virtual Relay will a chance to win cash prizes, as well as have an opportunity to take part in lucky draws and best team photo competitions on social media with #BWRelay2020.
“By hosting an event of this nature as we adapt to the new normal, we are hoping to affect positive change and assist with uplifting the lives of the communities in which Bank Windhoek operates,” Moody concluded.
For more information, send an email to [email protected]