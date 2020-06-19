Visitors stay extended
19 June 2020 | Business
Nampa reported that after the closure of borders, visitors to Namibia have not been able to leave upon expiry of their visitors’ entry permits. Under normal circumstances, permit extensions are charged at N$580.
“Any person on a visitor’s entry permit may extend such permit for free upon provision of proof of flight tickets containing initial intended dates of departure,” the statement from the ministry read.
The visitor’s entry permits should be applied for during this period where borders are closed. The exemption does not apply to people whose permits expired before the declaration of State of Emergency in Namibia,” the statement said.
The exemption is valid from 16 June until 30 June 2020.