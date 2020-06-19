Visitors stay extended

Visitors can apply for visa extensions free of charge. Photo: for illustration purposes/ Pixabay

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security has decide to extend visitor’s entry permits at no fee due to the closure of borders on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nampa reported that after the closure of borders, visitors to Namibia have not been able to leave upon expiry of their visitors’ entry permits. Under normal circumstances, permit extensions are charged at N$580.

“Any person on a visitor’s entry permit may extend such permit for free upon provision of proof of flight tickets containing initial intended dates of departure,” the statement from the ministry read.

The visitor’s entry permits should be applied for during this period where borders are closed. The exemption does not apply to people whose permits expired before the declaration of State of Emergency in Namibia,” the statement said.

The exemption is valid from 16 June until 30 June 2020.



