Visual arts on a roll!

Bank Windhoek Triennale opens online

21 April 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Bank Windhoek Triennial 2020 Awards ceremony and exhibition opening takes place on Thursday (22 April 2021) at 16:00. With 491 submissions received of which 233 are from outside Windhoek, the event promises to be bigger and better than before.
The Bank Windhoek Triennial will be Namibia's first online Triennial, with an online exhibition and shop on the National Art Gallery of Namibia’s (NAGN) website (www.nagn.org.na).
“It will also be the first Triennial that will engage in a global conversation of visual art through virtual platforms and an E-catalogue,” said NAGN's chief executive Snobia Kaputu.

Powerful concepts
She added that the concepts submitted this year are powerful and their techniques are exceptionally mastered. “These submissions range in discipline from the more traditional acrylic forms on canvas, oil, and sculptures boasting authentic Namibian ways of creating sculptures to more innovative approaches like pointillism and employing combinations of various modes of creating to present a coherent concept.”

This year’s judges
The Bank Windhoek Triennial 2020 judges comprise seasoned artists, art historians, and educators facilitated by the NAGN’s two senior curators.
They are former NAGN director Josef Madisia; the developer of the Visual Culture course at Unam Margo Timm Forster; College of the Arts Lecturer Peter Kewowo; UNAM’s Textile and Fashion Studies Lecturer Loini Iizyenda; and the former director of arts in the Ministry of Education Ervast Mtota.
The NAGN's acting chief curator and researcher Desiree !Nanuses and its associate curator Elize van Huyssteen, facilitated the judging process.
The judges’ mammoth task was digesting 491 submissions, which were reduced to 152 artworks selected for the exhibition.
They also had to choose awards for eight categories, which the judges will reveal at the exhibition opening and award ceremony.

Similar News

 

Chill with Windhoek Express

6 days ago - 15 April 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Pop in at this pop up!

1 week ago - 08 April 2021 | Art and Entertainment

If you’re looking for some artistic enrichment this weekend, look no further than the Village Opera House, where the StArt Art Gallery hosts a pop-up...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 week ago - 08 April 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Local students graduate from Talent Factory

1 week ago - 07 April 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Three Namibian students from 60 across Africa successfully graduated from the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) after completing an intensive online course through the New York...

Public art to brighten the capital

1 week ago - 07 April 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] ENK Institute of public art’s application to install and exhibit public art at municipal public spaces has been approved.The institute aims to...

Picasso on sale in Namibia

2 weeks ago - 06 April 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Swakopmund • Erwin LeuschnerA painting by the world-famous artist Pablo Picasso was offered for sale at an auction in Namibia for a record starting price...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 weeks ago - 01 April 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Old copyright act to be history soon

3 weeks ago - 29 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA) is in the process of reviewing Namibia’s Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Protection Act of 1994.This revision affects musicians,...

Chill with Windhoek Express

3 weeks ago - 25 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

TALA Namibia launches online festival

4 weeks ago - 23 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Mobile-based video streaming platform TALA Namibia is launching an online festival, delivered by a group of local producers and filmmakers in partnership with the Namibian...

Latest News

Family’s battle to reunite continues...

21st of April 15:37 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibian High Commission in Pretoria on Tuesday briefly shut the door to Namibian Phillip Lühl after he tried to submit a formal...

Campaigning for counselling

1 hour ago | Crime

Members of Parliament (MPs) have proposed compulsory counselling and psychological support for victims, perpetrators or anyone exposed to gender-based violence to end the cycle of...

Whistleblower Stefánsson scoops WIN WIN...

2 hours ago | Justice

This year’s winner of the WIN WIN Gothenburg Sustainability Award is the Icelandic whistleblower Jóhannes Stefánsson, who led the revelation of a widespread corruption scandal...

Sewing machines, fabric for NCS

5 hours ago | Business

Mulungushi Textiles & Importers recently donated overlock sewing machines and fabrics worth around N$100 000 to the Namibian Correctional Services. The Khomas & Hardap regions...

Is your agent making use...

5 hours ago | Life Style

The way we live and work has been dramatically altered by the pandemic. It follows then that the way people buy and sell houses will...

Multi-million mask deal goes sour

22 hours ago | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] Chinese owned tobacco company are suing to reclaim more than N$6 million they say was lost when a deal to buy 440...

Seeing the future

22 hours ago | Social Issues

Tanja Wilckens of Pro-Specs and Marlize Hall of African Eyes Optometrist donated their time to performing eye-screenings on 53 learners of N/a’an ku sê Primary...

Learners master German

1 day - 20 April 2021 | Education

The German ambassador to Namibia Herbert Beck, Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS) Principal Kristin Eichholz and teachers involved in teaching German as a foreign language,...

Moet geliefs nie gryswater in...

1 day - 20 April 2021 | Environment

Dink twee keer voordat jy jou tuin natlei met die gryswater afkomstig van jou wasmasjien: Dis nie goed vir die einste grond waarin plante moet...

Load More