Visual arts on a roll!

Bank Windhoek Triennale opens online

The Bank Windhoek Triennial 2020 Awards ceremony and exhibition opening takes place on Thursday (22 April 2021) at 16:00. With 491 submissions received of which 233 are from outside Windhoek, the event promises to be bigger and better than before.

The Bank Windhoek Triennial will be Namibia's first online Triennial, with an online exhibition and shop on the National Art Gallery of Namibia’s (NAGN) website (www.nagn.org.na).

“It will also be the first Triennial that will engage in a global conversation of visual art through virtual platforms and an E-catalogue,” said NAGN's chief executive Snobia Kaputu.



Powerful concepts

She added that the concepts submitted this year are powerful and their techniques are exceptionally mastered. “These submissions range in discipline from the more traditional acrylic forms on canvas, oil, and sculptures boasting authentic Namibian ways of creating sculptures to more innovative approaches like pointillism and employing combinations of various modes of creating to present a coherent concept.”



This year’s judges

The Bank Windhoek Triennial 2020 judges comprise seasoned artists, art historians, and educators facilitated by the NAGN’s two senior curators.

They are former NAGN director Josef Madisia; the developer of the Visual Culture course at Unam Margo Timm Forster; College of the Arts Lecturer Peter Kewowo; UNAM’s Textile and Fashion Studies Lecturer Loini Iizyenda; and the former director of arts in the Ministry of Education Ervast Mtota.

The NAGN's acting chief curator and researcher Desiree !Nanuses and its associate curator Elize van Huyssteen, facilitated the judging process.

The judges’ mammoth task was digesting 491 submissions, which were reduced to 152 artworks selected for the exhibition.

They also had to choose awards for eight categories, which the judges will reveal at the exhibition opening and award ceremony.

