Voice of Namibia finale on Saturday

This year's search for the country's best singing voice comes to an end tomorrow night when the winner of the fourth season of the Voice of Namibia singing competition is announced.

The top 11 finalists will compete for the title on stage at the Windhoek Country Club.

The new Voice of Namibia was originally scheduled to be crowned on 19 June, but the final round had to be postponed due to the third wave of Covid-19 and the accompanying security measures.

The top 11 - in no particular order - are Lin-Mari Coetzee, Joani Claassen, Karla van der Merwe, Jermain de Voss, Keenan Carelse, Zoey Shehama, Carla van Kent, Bernadine Goliath, Andeline Wieland, Jessica Strydom and John-Raymond Cupido.

JP Kotzé was chosen as the "wild card" participant and therefore also advanced to the final round as the 13th participant.

A panel of six judges will make the final decision. All are experts in the Namibian music and arts industry. The panel consists of principal judge and musician Savannah Collins, along with the winners of the past three years, Heiko Doedens, Nadia Hanssen and Claudine Nelson.

Theodore Cooksen, the former conductor of the Muscato Youth Choir, and Lomine Vermeulen, the director of the Namibian Performing Arts Championships, will also share their experience.

This competition gives emerging singers the opportunity to showcase their vocal abilities.

Tickets for this event have unfortunately already sold out.

