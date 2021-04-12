Volleyball league in full swing

Volleyball action from the past. Photo Nampa

The Central Volleyball Association (CVA) continued with its league activities at the UNAM Sport Hall and the Katutura Youth Complex (KYC) in the capital on Saturday.

The only game played at UNAM saw Revival, who won their opening game of the league against DTS, continuing with their winning mentality as they overpowered the home team UNAM with a 3-0 win.

The KYC hosted some exciting volleyball matches, particularly in the women’s category, where NUST Volleyball Club locked horns with HappyDu, with the latter emerging 3-1 victors.

Khomas NamPol Volleyball Club, who lost their opening match against HappyDu last month, redeemed themselves with a 3-0 win against NUST, who found the going tough on the day.

In the men’s category, City of Windhoek, who also lost their opening game of the competition against Kudos during round one of the league activities, defeated NUST Volleyball Club 3-1.

Other games that were supposed to be played in the men’s category were scheduled to the subsequent weekend due to unavailability of playing surfaces. – Nampa

