Volleyball tourney honours legend

24 March 2021 | Sports

The Dome in Swakopmund is an action-packed volleyball venue this weekend when the Namibian Volleyball Federation (NVF) hosts the 2021 Bank Windhoek Doc Open Tournament.
The NVF stages the 2021 edition of the tournament over two days in honour of Berndt Hoffmann, a volleyball legend who passed away in a car accident in mid-March.
“Hoffmann was our hero and an icon who dedicated his life to the development of Namibian volleyball,” said NVF president Hillary Dux Imbuwa.
After being cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19, the annual Bank Windhoek Doc Open Tournament aims to live up to its reputation of attracting talented volleyball players from across the country in both the male and female categories.
Imbuwa added that hosting of the 2021 tournament is a test under the new normal. “Still, the NVF and its partners are prepared and promise to present an exciting volleyball experience. Our gratitude goes to Bank Windhoek for its continuous support over the years.”
The tournament will likely feature 15 teams competing for top honours.
Info: Donald Doeseb at 081 234 7879.

