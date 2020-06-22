Vorster, Miller fly high
22 June 2020 | Sports
Vorster will be flying the Namibian flag high in mountain biking at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021.
In the elite men’s race, spectators could not identify a distinct favourite since Tristan de Lange and Alex Miller kept on alternating the lead with each passing lap. It came down to a closely contested sprint finish that kept the limited spectators on their feet and gasping for air. In the long run, Miller crossed the finish line first followed closely by De Lange. Both remain hopeful to secure a spot for the Tokyo Olympic Games. These young men will be participating at regional and international races throughout the year.