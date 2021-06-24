Vorster pumped for Olympic Games

Michelle Vorster in action during the 2020 Rock and Rut Nedbank XC Championships at the IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe. Photo Nampa

Namibia’s cross-country cyclist Michelle Vorster said she is better prepared for the upcoming Olympic Games than she was when she represented the country in Rio, Brazil in 2016.

Vorster, who became the first-ever Namibian female to qualify for the Olympic Games in 2016 for the women's cross-country race, said on Wednesday she is physically prepared for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. “I am currently in Europe and better prepared than when I went to compete at the 2016 Rio Olympics. I am looking forward to the games as I am training hard with my coach every day.”

The cyclist, who also competed in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia in the elite road and cross-country events where she finished in eighth position - the highest position by any Namibian cyclist to date - added that being in Europe as part of her preparation for the upcoming Olympic Games has taught her a lot.

“I have learned so much in the past month in Europe which I hopefully can take to Tokyo. Physically I am very well prepared but there is always a mental aspect and in terms of not putting too much pressure on myself,” said Vorster, who stated that her main goal for the Olympics is to do her personal best.

The Olympian, who is a 2017 African Continental Champion and multiple Namibian National Champion title holder in mountain bike cross country and marathon cycling, said she wants to make the country proud when she competes in the rescheduled Olympic Games. “I can only go there and do my best, the outcome is in God’s hands because I don’t know what outcome I will get but I will go there to do my best and make my country proud,” said the cyclist, who called on fellow Namibians to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. – Nampa

