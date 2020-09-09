Voter registration cards still valid

09 September 2020 | Politics

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) said misinformation is circulating amongst the public regarding the validity of the voter cards issued in 2014 during the general registration of voters.
In a statement, the ECN gave its assurance that voter cards issued in 2014 remain valid and that voters can use these cards to vote during the 2020 Regional Council and Local Authority elections.
“In terms of section 25(1) of the Electorate Act, a general registration must take place at intervals of not more than 10 years during a period determined by the president by proclamation in the Gazette,” the statement said.
The ECN said the last general registration of voters took place in 2014 and the next one will be conducted in 2024, thus all voters’ cards issued in 2014 are valid for a period of 10 years.
However, since the 2020 Regional Council and Local Authority elections are constituency-based, each eligible voter must ensure that they are registered in the constituency/local authority area where they reside so that they can vote. – Nampa

