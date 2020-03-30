WACS undersea cable damaged again

30 March 2020 | Technology

Swakopmund • [email protected]

The undersea West Africa Cable System (WACS) which connects Namibia with Europe, has been damaged again.
The cable was disconnected shortly before midnight on Friday, according to an announcement by the South African National Research and Education Network (SA NREN).
According to SA NREN, the cable broke on the ocean floor between Highbridge / England and Seixal / Portugal. “While undersea cable breaks affect most internet service providers, each provider differs in their responsiveness and coping ability,” SA NREN said, adding that specific internet service providers may be affected, which can have an impact on end users.
Although the internet connection in Namibia has been significantly slower since the cable break, it is still unclear to what extent the country has been affected.
No response was received from Telecom Namibia over the weekend.
According to SA NREN, it may take until the coming weekend for WACS to be restored.
The WACS cable was damaged in several places in January, which is why internet connectivity in Namibia was significantly impacted. At almost the same time, the SAT-3 fibre optic cable that leads past Namibia and comes ashore in South Africa, was also damaged. As Telecom Namibia spokeswoman Nomvula Kondombolo-Kambinda said then, Namibia uses the SAT-3 cable if the WACS cable is down. At that time, Telecom Namibia could make use of alternative bandwidth capacity from the east coast of Africa.

Similar News

 

Fintech lets you say no to cash

4 months ago - 19 November 2019 | Technology

Llewellyn le HanéMoney is dangerous, it’s bulky, smelly, dirty. Processing and getting the money from a shop, restaurant, café or any other place of business...

Veilige sagteware- en regstelsels nodig vir kubersekuriteit

5 months ago - 21 October 2019 | Technology

Met ’n algemene toename in die hoeveelheid kuberaanvalle op beide individue en organisasies, moet ons meer as net bewustheid skep; ons moet ook dringend daaraan...

Damaged WACS sections being replaced

6 months ago - 11 September 2019 | Technology

Swakopmund • Erwin LeuschnerA two kilometre section of the West Africa Cable System (WACS) submarine cable is being replaced at the Swakopmund beach at the...

Cybersecurity in the spotlight

6 months ago - 09 September 2019 | Technology

The Namibian chapter of the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) recently hosted a one-day conference on Navigating through uncertain times. Topics centred on...

Using tech to heal

7 months ago - 18 August 2019 | Technology

Windhoek • Kehad Snydewel Medicine, healthcare and going to the doctor or hospital has for centuries been the procedure when we feel sick.These days, even...

Make your listing stand out online

8 months ago - 28 July 2019 | Technology

For the most part, house hunting has become an easily digestible, digitalised process tailored to suit the needs of busy individuals who scroll through property...

Embrace change!

9 months ago - 23 June 2019 | Technology

Windhoek • Llewellyn le HanéNetflix, Uber, Apple, Amazon, Airbnb.Each of these companies is a household name, even in Namibia where we don't even have access...

A journey into the Dark Net

1 year - 27 January 2019 | Technology

Frank Steffen - The Namibian Scientific Society recently hosted a talk by the private investigator and self-proclaimed hacker, Andrew Fordred, where he tackled a sensitive...

In case of an emergency…

1 year - 03 December 2018 | Technology

Emed Rescue24 recently launched the new Emed Rescue 24 Mobile App, providing users with fast access to medical assistance in the event of a medical...

Greater capacity, faster internet speed

1 year - 05 November 2018 | Technology

“With our fibre network, we are able to offer cloud-based services to consumers,” said MTC’s acting chief executive, Thinus Smith, at the launch of the...

Latest News

Virtual show houses the new...

4 hours ago | Business

When open houses just won’t work, like in many areas of the world battling Covid-19 right now, it may become time to host a virtual...

CoW approves N$8.9 million for...

4 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] of Windhoek (CoW) chief executive Robert Kahimise announced that N$8.9 million has been approved to mitigate the risks associated with the Coronavirus...

Make double sure before you...

5 hours ago | Local News

Foreign nationals who wish to leave Namibia, may do so but will not be allowed re-enter if they are denied entry into countries of their...

Health facilities remain open

5 hours ago | Health

The Katutura State Hospital and other health facilities will continue to operate as usual, the Executive Director in the Ministry of Health and Social Services,...

Digital transformation in a time...

6 hours ago | Business

Like the rest of the world, Namibia is in the grips of something that no-one has ever experienced before – an almost global ‘social-isolation’ and...

Local bank announces repayment holidays

6 hours ago | Banking

“We are extending relief in the form of capital and interest repayment holidays for up to six months until 30 September 2020 to all our...

Bank waives app fees

7 hours ago | Banking

As of 1 April and until 30 June 2020, FNB will be making all transactions done on the FNB App completely free.This discount was announced...

BAN explains payment relief

22 hours ago | Banking

The Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN) has provided further clarity to customers on the case-by-case funding relief which is handled according to each bank’s respective...

WACS undersea cable damaged again

22 hours ago | Technology

Swakopmund • [email protected] undersea West Africa Cable System (WACS) which connects Namibia with Europe, has been damaged again.The cable was disconnected shortly before midnight on...

Load More