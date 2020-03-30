WACS undersea cable damaged again
30 March 2020 | Technology
The undersea West Africa Cable System (WACS) which connects Namibia with Europe, has been damaged again.
The cable was disconnected shortly before midnight on Friday, according to an announcement by the South African National Research and Education Network (SA NREN).
According to SA NREN, the cable broke on the ocean floor between Highbridge / England and Seixal / Portugal. “While undersea cable breaks affect most internet service providers, each provider differs in their responsiveness and coping ability,” SA NREN said, adding that specific internet service providers may be affected, which can have an impact on end users.
Although the internet connection in Namibia has been significantly slower since the cable break, it is still unclear to what extent the country has been affected.
No response was received from Telecom Namibia over the weekend.
According to SA NREN, it may take until the coming weekend for WACS to be restored.
The WACS cable was damaged in several places in January, which is why internet connectivity in Namibia was significantly impacted. At almost the same time, the SAT-3 fibre optic cable that leads past Namibia and comes ashore in South Africa, was also damaged. As Telecom Namibia spokeswoman Nomvula Kondombolo-Kambinda said then, Namibia uses the SAT-3 cable if the WACS cable is down. At that time, Telecom Namibia could make use of alternative bandwidth capacity from the east coast of Africa.