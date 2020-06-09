Walk about with BOTSOC
09 June 2020 | Events
Guides will be available and the groups will be small. The walk starts at 08:30 and gates close at 11:00. Entrance for visitors is N$20 and is free of charge for members of the society.
The organisers note that all Covid-19 regulations will have to be followed including social distancing. Sanitizer will be available and all participants must wear a mask. Their temperature will be taken and a register will have to be signed upon entrance.
Books and other merchandise will be on sale, including loose plants – Sanseverieria (Gemsbokhoring) priced between N$10 and N$40. Signed copies of the Field Guide to Succulent Euphorbias of Southern Africa by Alma Möller and Rolf Becker will also be on sale for the special price of N$450.
Refreshments will be available for a short while after the walk.
For more info, contact [email protected]