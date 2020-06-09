Walk about with BOTSOC

09 June 2020 | Events

After an absence of many months, the Botanic Society (BOTSOC) is very excited about finally hosting another guided walk at the Botanic Gardens in Windhoek on Saturday (13 June).
Guides will be available and the groups will be small. The walk starts at 08:30 and gates close at 11:00. Entrance for visitors is N$20 and is free of charge for members of the society.
The organisers note that all Covid-19 regulations will have to be followed including social distancing. Sanitizer will be available and all participants must wear a mask. Their temperature will be taken and a register will have to be signed upon entrance.
Books and other merchandise will be on sale, including loose plants – Sanseverieria (Gemsbokhoring) priced between N$10 and N$40. Signed copies of the Field Guide to Succulent Euphorbias of Southern Africa by Alma Möller and Rolf Becker will also be on sale for the special price of N$450.
Refreshments will be available for a short while after the walk.
For more info, contact [email protected]

