Walking the talk

It began as an invitation for a group of friends to take a casual walk in support of breast cancer awareness last week. But it quickly turned into a community of 210 participants joining Mauriza Frederick’s Pink Ribbon Walk to honour her own fight and victory of breast cancer. Hosted by Meke Namindo and Fredericks in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the pink walk raised N$5 250 for the Cancer Association of Namibia. Pictured here are Fredericks and Namindo handing over the donation to CAN’s Rolf Hansen. Photo contributed

