Warm hearts for NHF

#UseHeartNam #MOVEyourheart

23 September 2020 | Health

The Namibia Heart Foundation (NHF) has received a significant boost from Bank Windhoek to host an inclusive fundraising virtual event dubbed Move Your Heart.
The initiative, taking place from Friday, 2 until Sunday, 4 October, sees participants walk, run or cycle for a joint targeted distance of 20 000km anywhere in the country in the fight against cardiovascular disease.
“The World Health Organisation says that cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number one cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year,” says Bank Windhoek's Bronwyn Moody. “As connectors of positive change, we understand and support NHF’s vision of creating awareness to fight this disease in our communities.”
After registering on Webscorer, partakers can run or walk on road, trail, treadmill, indoor bike, or virtual apps like Zwift. The entry fee is N$150 per person, which goes directly to the NHF.
“When you register, you have the option to donate an additional amount to the NHF to support heart patients further,” says NHF’s chief executive Gerhard de Koe.

Tracking
The running times must be tracked using the race timer application from a phone, watch, or any electronic timing device, allowing participants to upload the recorded times on Webscorer’s website. Participants are also encouraged to take selfies and photos and post them on social media with #UseHeartNam and #MOVEyourheart to win great prizes.
Like Bank Windhoek's Virtual Relay that took place in August, the NHF teamed up with Farm Windhoek Fitness to administer the event. “We encourage all Namibians from across the country to take part in huge numbers to help us reach our target of 20 000km,” De Koe said.
The Namibia Heart Foundation is a non-governmental organisation established in August 2019 to raise awareness about heart diseases and its associated risks. De Koe started the foundation after he experienced and survived a heart attack. “NHF aims to raise awareness, educate Namibians to adopt lifestyle changes conducive to cardiovascular health and to provide educational and emotional support to heart patients pre and post-operation and those affected by strokes, as well as their family members,” De Koe concluded.

