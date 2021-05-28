Warm your home with winter décor

28 May 2021 | Life Style

Spending many hours indoors during winter can cause homeowners to start loathing their homes. Though some might consider seasonal decorating unnecessary, changing up a home’s interior décor may just warm up the space and prevent a rushed sale on a home for those who are just looking for a change of scenery.
According to RE/MAX of Southern Africa’s Adrian Goslett, sellers never want to find themselves in a position where their desperation to move forces them to accept low-ball offers.
“To prevent this, sellers should do what they can to make their homes as comfortable as possible while they wait for the best offer. As a bonus, changing the home’s interior design might make the space more appealing to buyers which could help the home sell sooner.”
Below are a few décor tips for creating warmer, more inviting winter spaces:

Invest in good lighting
Poor lighting is a well-known and established depressant. This is why so many of us experience the “winter blues”. To combat this, replace any dull bulbs and add additional floor and table lamps. Add candles or fairy lights to create an even cosier atmosphere or opt for the new trend of installing LED strips under cabinets. If your walls are painted in darker shades, consider repainting in lighter, more neutral shades to help make the walls appear to recede rather than close in around you.

Change to winter bedding
If your space feels especially cold in winter, invest in a thicker comforter and add warm throws to your bedrooms and sitting rooms. This might also be a good indication that your home’s insulation might need to be upgraded. Inspect all window and door frames to ensure that there are no cracks allowing the cold air to filter in. Those without ceiling insulation should also consider adding this, as this will greatly improve the heat retention of the home.

Consider scents & ventilation
In an effort to keep the cold air out, we tend to keep all our windows closed this season. This often leads to a home developing a poorly ventilated scent. To prevent damp and mould, it is important to leave windows open as often as possible, especially in the moister rooms in the house such as the bathroom. During very cold and rainy seasons where this is not possible, an air purifier might help. A fresh vase of flowers can also add a pleasant aroma to a space and will add a bit of life and colour to the room. Scent diffusers and automatic, timer-set air fresheners are also a great way to uplift the atmosphere of a room.

“Spending more time indoors can often help homeowners realise the shortcomings of their property. Those who are feeling edgy in their homes during the 2inter season should contact a reliable real estate expert who can help them secure a timeous sale and find a new home that is better suited to their needs,” Goslett concludes.

