Warming hearts in Hakahana

21 July 2020 | Social Issues

With recent cold fronts, the reality of icy temperatures for many communities is devastating due to their lack of necessities to guard them against an extremely cold winter – and this in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week, Capricorn Group employees warmed the hearts of many children by lending a helping hand to the SPES Charity (Step out of Poverty through Education, Encouragement and Support). The Capricorn Group Changemakers assisted SPES with delivering warm tracksuits to schools in the Hakahana area, to help vulnerable children keep warm.
The anonymity of the schools is safeguarded to ensure the protection of the minor children who are educated at them.
“In celebration of the launch of the Capricorn Foundation, we are excited to be a part of positive change in the most vulnerable of communities,” said Marlize Horn, of the Capricorn Group.
The Group’s Corporate Social Investment programme currently supports SPES, a charity established to serve the less fortunate children and youth. “The children grow up in circumstances of extreme poverty and it is a privilege to help them keep warm this winter,” SPES spokesperson, Esmé Coetzee, said.

