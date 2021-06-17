Watch out for scammers, NamPol warns

17 June 2021 | Crime

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, cautioned government employees to be on the alert for a scam operated by people pretending to be employed by micro-lending institution Entrepo Finance.
Shikwambi said NamPol has been receiving complaints from government employees, which the company caters for, since last month. “It is alleged that the scammers claim to be facilitators for all government employees who intend to secure a loan with Entrepo Finance,” the deputy commissioner said.
They claim to be able to nullify the loan transaction once it is granted, provided the lenders give them 50% of the borrowed money “as a token of appreciation.” The borrower however only realises that they have been scammed once the monthly deduction of the borrowed money comes into effect.
Shikwambi said NamPol would like to warn the public, government employees and would-be suspects to desist from defrauding institutions. She added that it must be understood that any employee who consents to the nullification of a formal loan from a recognised institution becomes an accomplice in the commission of a crime.
Entrepo Finance spokesperson Emma Hausiku declined to comment when contacted. “At this stage, we will not be able to comment. We will send out a statement regarding our operations once the investigations are completed by the police,” she said. – Nampa

