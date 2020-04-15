Water consumption down due to rains

The City of Windhoek announced that resident’s water consumption was 13% below target last week. However, Windhoek is still challenged by a severe water scarcity and it is essential to keep adopting smart lifestyles when it comes to saving water. Good water management provides for the ability to budget for water. Remember, the MORE you save, the LESS you pay. Any municipal pipe bursts or leaks and/or sewer blockages should be reported to our Customer Contact Centre on 061 290 3777.

