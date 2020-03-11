Water down the drain
11 March 2020 | Local News
This comes a week after RTC gave RITMA a written warning to remove the structure because they are in violation of the local authorities act.
According to the chairperson of RITMA, Rudi van Wyk, RTC acted without a court order. Questioned if council needs one to confiscate “the illegal structures,” Van Wyk said that there are no bylaws that RTC can act without a valid court order.
In a statement by RITMA, Van Wyk said that the association provided the tank in an effort to make water more accessible to residents. “The area where the tank was put in place is an informal settlement (Sonderwater) in the town’s Block E residential suburb, where residents have been living for years without the luxury of clean running water in their own yards. At this stage, only one of the RTC’s standpipes (water distribution points) in said area is in working order and thus residents are forced to walk long distances to fetch water,” he said.
The water tank was put up as part of RITMA’s community outreach campaign, with the sole purpose of making water more accessible to residents of the area – something Van Wyk says Town Council does not do. “At the end of the day, water (and access to it) is a basic human right and not a luxury. The water tank also does not intrude on Town Council's water pipeline infrastructure. On the contrary, it compliments it. Furthermore, water stored in the tank is legally purchased from Town Council. Residents of the area were delighted with the initiative and received this gesture with open arms and much joy,” he added.
In RTC’s notice to RITMA that the structure is illegal, council argued to the tank is unhygienic. “Residents disagree. Town Council also erected a water tank in the area a while ago and the residents complain that they have to drink dirty, brown water from this tank.”
According to Van Wyk, the tank is his property and he wanted to open a case of theft and malicious damage to property against Town Council but the police station commander allegedly refused, saying that the matter should be settled with RTC.
RITMA is now asking for the water tank to be transported back and refilled with water by council.