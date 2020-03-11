Water down the drain

11 March 2020 | Local News

Rehoboth • [email protected] Rehoboth Town Council on Tuesday dumped a tank full of clean drinking water before confiscating the tank that was placed there by the Rehoboth Independent Town Management Association (RITMA) in an effort to provide water for all.
This comes a week after RTC gave RITMA a written warning to remove the structure because they are in violation of the local authorities act.
According to the chairperson of RITMA, Rudi van Wyk, RTC acted without a court order. Questioned if council needs one to confiscate “the illegal structures,” Van Wyk said that there are no bylaws that RTC can act without a valid court order.
In a statement by RITMA, Van Wyk said that the association provided the tank in an effort to make water more accessible to residents. “The area where the tank was put in place is an informal settlement (Sonderwater) in the town’s Block E residential suburb, where residents have been living for years without the luxury of clean running water in their own yards. At this stage, only one of the RTC’s standpipes (water distribution points) in said area is in working order and thus residents are forced to walk long distances to fetch water,” he said.
The water tank was put up as part of RITMA’s community outreach campaign, with the sole purpose of making water more accessible to residents of the area – something Van Wyk says Town Council does not do. “At the end of the day, water (and access to it) is a basic human right and not a luxury. The water tank also does not intrude on Town Council's water pipeline infrastructure. On the contrary, it compliments it. Furthermore, water stored in the tank is legally purchased from Town Council. Residents of the area were delighted with the initiative and received this gesture with open arms and much joy,” he added.
In RTC’s notice to RITMA that the structure is illegal, council argued to the tank is unhygienic. “Residents disagree. Town Council also erected a water tank in the area a while ago and the residents complain that they have to drink dirty, brown water from this tank.”
According to Van Wyk, the tank is his property and he wanted to open a case of theft and malicious damage to property against Town Council but the police station commander allegedly refused, saying that the matter should be settled with RTC.
RITMA is now asking for the water tank to be transported back and refilled with water by council.

Similar News

 

Hope for new mothers

20 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Welcoming a new baby into the world is usually a fun-filled time in your life. Unless you have no means to look...

RTC addresses issues

23 hours ago | Local News

Rehoboth Town Council said it would avail 150 erven to residents in a bid to address the calls of making land available to the community,...

RTC holds community meetings

3 days ago - 07 March 2020 | Local News

The Rehoboth Town Council has lined up a number of community meetings in a bid to engage residents.Notices availed to the media said the first...

Raising money for a better Rehoboth

5 days ago - 05 March 2020 | Local News

The Rehoboth Independent Town Management Association (RITMA) is raising funds in an effort to reach their goals to make the town flourish. The association hopes...

RTC steek stokkie voor waterskenkings

6 days ago - 04 March 2020 | Local News

Rehoboth • [email protected]á die Rehoboth Onafhanklike Bestuursraadvereniging (RITMA) water aan inwoners in informele nedersettings geskenk het, het die Rehoboth Dorpsraad (RTC) ’n waarskuwing uitgereik dat...

Orange Babies sew forth

1 week ago - 03 March 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Orange Babies Namibia Foundation received some much needed industrial sewing machines from Debmarine Namdeb Foundation, for their Otjomuise sewing program.Except for the...

City finally adopts maintenance policy

1 week ago - 02 March 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] City Council only approved a facility maintenance policy during the first council meeting of the year last week, after the department of...

More backwards than forwards for bowlers

1 week ago - 02 March 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] week after hundreds of thousands dollars’ worth of bowling equipment was locked up and the locks changed at the TransNamib Bowling Club...

Old Location Cemetery closes for new burials

1 week ago - 01 March 2020 | Local News

During the Windhoek City Council’s second ordinary council meeting of the year last week, it was announced that the Old Location Cemetery has been closed...

Register title deeds in March

1 week ago - 27 February 2020 | Local News

Residents living in informal settlements who are possession of a title deeds have between 9 and 13 March to register their ownership.In a notice by...

Latest News

Water down the drain

11th of March 08:46 | Local News

Rehoboth • [email protected] Rehoboth Town Council on Tuesday dumped a tank full of clean drinking water before confiscating the tank that was placed there by...

Uitstalling bring hulde aan Figueira

11th of March 08:41 | Art and Entertainment

Flashback, ’n retrospektiewe fotografie-uitstalling deur Tony Figueira, open volgende Vrydag (20 Maart) by The Project Room.Tydens die ontstuimige vooronafhanklikheidsjare in die tagtigs en die...

New head of legal advisory...

16 hours ago | Banking

Amanda van der Merwe (pictured) has been appointed as Bank Windhoek’s new Head of the legal advisory services department. She is responsible for leading the...

Barthés Trophy postponed

17 hours ago | Sports

Namibian u20 rugby players who were ready to attend the Barthés Trophy in Kenya in April, will have to wait after the event was...

The failure of a system

17 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] The intentional death of any person is always harrowing, but when the deceased is a childand it happened at the hand of...

Hope for new mothers

20 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Welcoming a new baby into the world is usually a fun-filled time in your life. Unless you have no means to look...

Informele nedersettings kan baat by...

20 hours ago | Disasters

Brande in plakkershutte versprei baie vinnig en lei tot lewens- en eiendomsverlies in informele nedersettings. En hoewel daar geen wonderoplossing is om hierdie verwoestende brande...

Local gymnasts heading to Egypt

20 hours ago | Sports

The junior national gymnastics team left Namibia for Egypt on Monday to compete in the African Gymnastic Championships taking place there from 10 to 15...

Keeping safe in and around...

20 hours ago | Life Style

Due to the unpredictable nature of home accidents, homeowners should ensure that they have all the necessary safety precautions in place to be able to...

Load More