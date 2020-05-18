Water for communities

18 May 2020 | Banking

Accompanied by departmental staff, Bank Windhoek’s executive officer of marketing and corporate communication services, Jacquiline Pack, visited the Moses ǁGaroëb constituency in the capital to assess the impact of water tanks donated to informal settlements.
Capricorn Group and Bank Windhoek donated 13 tanks, each with a capacity of 10 000 litres, to provide safe and clean water to residents. “As a connector of positive change, we believe that it is essential for us to take care of our community in which we operate. We thought it necessary to bring safe and clean water as closer as possible to communities where it is desperately needed,” Pack said.
In reaction, three community representatives, Maria Amutenya, Joseph Joseph and Thomas Shinana, thanked the bank on behalf of the residents.
Amutenya recalled that they used to experience challenges with access to water, which was only available at specific periods on a prepaid basis. “These tanks help us fight Covid-19 since we use the water for most cleaning and cooking purposes,” she said.
Joseph said that the community is happy with the water facilities and that they appreciate it. “This helps us. The City regulates the availability of water in the tanks every second day. We are indeed grateful and encourage Bank Windhoek to look into assisting with at least a few more of these facilities.”
Shinana, added: “With Covid-19 pandemic, the water tanks are helping us adhere to social distancing measures because there are fewer queues at water points now.”
Bank Windhoek’s donation supports the City of Windhoek’s Mayoral Relief Fund. Launched in 2016, the fund assists pensioners, people living with disabilities, child-headed homes, individuals in need of shelter or medical operations, victims of emergencies and disasters in the Khomas region.
The tanks are filled regularly and serve the densely populated Moses ǁGaroëb and the Samora Michel constituencies, which have limited access to essential services such as potable water and electricity.

