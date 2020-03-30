Water tanks, hand sanitizers donated

30 March 2020 | Banking

With life as we know it possibly changing, government and businesses alike should do their part.
In the absence of a vaccine or cure, two priorities stand out in the fight to minimize the spread of Covid-19, namely maintaining hygiene and social distancing.
“Water and sanitation are key considerations to maintain hygiene during this period. However, it is common knowledge that some of our communities do not have the luxury of potable water and are therefore very vulnerable or susceptible to the contraction of Coronavirus should they happen to get into contact with infected people,” Standard Bank said in a statement.
For that reason and considering the fact that access to water and sanitation is a basic human right, the bank donated nine 2500 litre water tanks and 3 500 units of 750ml hand sanitizers with a combined value of N$500 000 to communities living in informal settlements in Namibia.
Standard Bank considers this as part of its efforts and contribution to the fight against the spread of Covid-19. “These water tanks will be delivered to the respective destinations of Kuvukiland in Tsumeb and Canaan in Gobabis to enable everyone to exercise hygiene and keep Covid-19 at bay,” the statement read.

