‘We are in it together’

Old Mutual donates to Vaccines for Hope coalition

29 April 2021 | Society

Old Mutual has contributed N$1 million towards the procurement of vaccines through the Vaccines for Hope coalition, an alliance of more than 50 private sector partners and individuals who are coordinating support towards the procurement and administration of Covid-19 vaccine in our country.
Additionally, Old Mutual launched the #OnsIsSaam (we are in it together) awareness campaign, aimed at creating awareness and to inspire collective action to mitigate, minimise and manage Covid-19 and its effects.
In a media release by the manager of communications and social responsibility, Mauriza Frederick, said that “while we respect individuals’ freedom of choice, we encourage everyone who can to get vaccinated. The fact is we’re in it together and we all have an important role to play in helping to reduce the severity and scale of the pandemic.”
She said that Covid-19 has caused significant devastation across the world, and according to experts, the virus could be with us for some time. “If we do not remain active, educated, and motivated to beat the virus, complacency could set in. This could lead to an unnecessary spike in infections, sickness and deaths, leaving the virus to remain a real threat to people across the continent.”
Last year, Old Mutual pledged N$5 million towards nationwide efforts to help address some of the challenges posed by the pandemic focusing on specific areas. These were the N$1 million support to vulnerable individuals and communities through food supplies that benefited over 3 000 people across all 14 regions; over N$2.7 million to scale up Covid-19 testing capacity, and N$1.3 million targeted contribution to the National Disaster Fund

