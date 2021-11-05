We cannot have climate justice without social justice

05 November 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Rachel Ndaiponofi Shiweda

Israeli’s energy and water resources minister, Karine Elharrar, who uses a wheelchair, was denied access to the United Nations COP26 climate summit on Monday. This was because the conference venue was inaccessible to persons using wheelchairs.
The only options to reach the conference venue were to either walk for almost a kilometre or to board shuttle buses which were not wheelchair accessible. After two hours of waiting outside because the organisers refused her entry to the conference grounds in the vehicle in which she had arrived with, she was eventually forced to return to her hotel which was 80km away.
How could the organisers have allowed this to happen and why were they so uncooperative?
Worse still, how did the organisers overlook such an important aspect at its event?
This experience must have been very disappointing, frustrating but not unfamiliar to Ms. Elharrar, who simply wanted to meet with her counterparts and discuss the climate crisis.
The Foreign Affairs Minister of Israel, Yair Lapid, weighed in with the following statement “It is impossible to take care of the future, the climate, and sustainability if we don’t first take care of people, accessibility, and people with disabilities”.
Eventually a plan was put into motion which ensured that Ms Elharrar could participate in the summit from Tuesday onwards.
This incident is just one of many examples which demonstrates the importance of physical access to buildings and public facilities. Without any thought, persons with disabilities are excluded from participation. Not out of malice, even worse, because it simply hasn’t occurred to people. By physical access or accessibility, we refer to access to buildings, public spaces (e.g. parks, sport fields, playgrounds, parking areas etc.). It also includes any other place a person might need to go for work, play, education, train, business, and service.

Equally important
Physical access is important because it allows for equal, and equitable, access for people with disabilities. Although, access to buildings and public spaces is vital, it is equality important that people with disabilities can make full use of such buildings, public spaces, and facilities.
About 5% of Namibians, approximately 100 000 people have some form of disability. Those disabilities may impact their ability to walk, climb stairs, hear, see, or grasp objects. For that reason, new buildings need to have accessibility features in place.
For example, when old buildings are restored, renovated, or upgraded the owners need to keep accessibility in mind. Common accessibility features include, but are not limited to ramps and lifts. Lighting in buildings should be evenly lit, not too bright or too dark, especially for persons with visual impairments; signs must be in braille and in large print to let people with visual impairments know where they need to go; reception counters and light switches should not be too high to accommodate persons using wheelchairs and people of short stature. With regards to wheelchairs, doors should be wide enough, not too heavy, and easily opened and closed; wide enough corridors; accessible toilets and parking bays.
With the assistance of the National Disability Council of Namibia (NDCN), Namibia is in the process of developing a disability accessibility standard for all public buildings and infrastructure. The draft standard is currently with the Namibia Standard Institute. Once the standard is finalized, all new public buildings will be required by law to be accessible to people with various types of disabilities and older public buildings will receive a grace period to make them accessible.
While accessibility is important, it is not the only thing that needs to be changed. It is the negative attitudes, perceptions, and prejudices of people towards people with disabilities that needs to change the most. Real change will be made when peoples attitude towards disability changes. It forms the basis of the Leave No One Behind principle and means we will be able to truly build an equitable society.
*Rachel Ndaiponofi Shiweda is a Technical Advisor at the GIZ Namibia.

Similar News

 

Digital records are a must

4 days ago - 02 November 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Delano JanuaryRecently, I saw some articles in the paper that made my mouth simply drop open in amazement. Apparently, the organisation tasked with...

We can combat climate change together

1 week ago - 29 October 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Claire HobbsSince the early 90s, the international community has committed to tackling the climate change issue but with little implementation of the suggested...

Social Con(Troll)

1 week ago - 28 October 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Natasja BeyleveldChurches, kings and states have for centuries attempted to control society. When not successful, it results in disconnect and revolt.Online and social...

Education is key if Namibia is to achieve the...

1 month - 05 October 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Ned SibeyaAs a “developing” nation, Namibia is constantly trying to improve the social-economic standards of the country and of its people.It does not...

Supporting employee mental health wellness

1 month - 20 September 2021 | Opinion

The impact of Covid-19 on mental health has been felt across the globe. Many of us have faced and/or are facing challenges that have stirred...

Spring has sprung!

1 month - 20 September 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Leo KapembeSpringI have never seen people so looking forward or excited about seeing spring as Namibians, especially this year.I kind of understand tho,...

Maximizing agriculture through collective investments

1 month - 16 September 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiVision 2030 is fast approaching and with nine years left before the country reaches this significant milestone, it becomes every citizen’s responsibility...

‘Forklifting Failure’

1 month - 16 September 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Natasja BeyleveldYou’re okay thinking about the unconventional ideas that could uplift society and norms to a higher standard? Do you like a challenge,...

Fulfilling Namibia’s goals means winning as a team

1 month - 15 September 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Tjiueza TjombumbiNamibia is still basking in the glow of our athletes that have performed so heroically at the Olympics and at the Paralympic...

Culture lead: Understanding organisational culture

2 months ago - 06 September 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Lorelle ViljoenOrganisational culture are the underlying beliefs, assumptions, values, and ways of interacting that contribute to an organisation’s unique social and psychological environment....

Latest News

Health ministry embroiled in multi-million...

1 day - 05 November 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected]’s health ministry has accused a local company of breaching a multi-million dollar contract by supplying KN95 face masks instead of N95 face...

Schools MTB league a roaring...

1 day - 05 November 2021 | Sports

The finals of the FNB Schools Mountain Bike League took place at the IJG Trails at the end of October.The event was the fifth race...

Swimming action this weekend

1 day - 05 November 2021 | Sports

The second Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala takes place at the Olympia Swimming Pool in Windhoek today and on Saturday.With a vast age range of...

Namibiërs op die kleinkassie

1 day - 05 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Yolanda NelWou jy nog altyd op die televisie wees, maar jou ouers wou nie vir dramaklasse betaal nie? Wel nouis jou kans!ABS Produksies gaan binnekort...

Paratus, MTN sign national roaming...

1 day - 05 November 2021 | Infrastructure

Paratus Namibia and MTN Namibia announced that they have signed a national roaming agreement.The agreement gives Paratus and MTN customers countrywide the benefit of the...

Buying the worst house in...

1 day - 05 November 2021 | Life Style

It is a common investment strategy to purchase a fixer-upper in a desirable suburb. Some may even go so far as to try and find...

Inspiring future cyclists by Dashing

1 day - 05 November 2021 | Sports

With 1 month to go for the longest single-stage mountain bike race in Namibia, local cyclists are getting ready to make their mark.From Friday, 10...

We cannot have climate justice...

1 day - 05 November 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Rachel Ndaiponofi ShiwedaIsraeli’s energy and water resources minister, Karine Elharrar, who uses a wheelchair, was denied access to the United Nations COP26 climate...

A year later, Spencer still...

2 days ago - 04 November 2021 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] months after the sudden disappearance of 3-year-old Spencer Mandela Nakale in Area 7 in Lüderitz, police say no trace of the boy...

Load More