‘We can’t keep writing off debt’ - CoW

The City of Windhoek says that pipe bursts are reported almost every week since they have reached their lifespan and need to be replaced. Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo Nampa

City of Windhoek (CoW) acting chief executive officer George Mayumbelo said the City's policy on writing off the debt for pensioners and vulnerable people needs to be reviewed because the exercise is unsustainable.

Speaking at the city’s budget presentation after being approved by the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, Mayumbelo said that in 2018 the City wrote off debt for pensioners and vulnerable people worth over N$100 million.

“We are planning to do the same early next year for the current financial year, but the exercise is costly and needs to be reviewed. In some cases, we have seen that there are young people who live in those houses enjoying municipal services, but the bill is in the name of a pensioner who at times does not live in that house. There are also genuine cases, but it is still not sustainable,” Mayumbelo said.



Repeat offenders; burst pipes

He also announced that the City Police department is not happy with the country’s justice system as it keeps granting bail to repeat offenders, a situation that hampers crime fighting efforts. “We can show you records of criminals that police officers refer to as ‘clients’ because the person has been arrested over and over but keeps getting bail. You will be busy with the 12th arrest of the same person and his first case is not even finalised.”

At the same occasion, the City’s Strategic Executive of Infrastructure, Water and Technical Services Ludwig Narib said pipe bursts are reported almost every week. He said the pipes have reached their lifespan and need to be replaced, but the municipality lacks the funds to do so.



