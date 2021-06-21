WE mourns the passing of our friend and colleague

21 June 2021 | People

Along with our sister publication from the coastal region, Erongo 24/7, we mourn the loss of our friend and colleague, Nicoleen Coetzee (47) who passed away on Sunday morning.
Nicoleen was employed by Namibia Media Holdings (NMH) as a client executive for the past ten years, and forged deep relationships within her community. She had a larger than life personality and an infectious laugh. She was always ready to go the extra mile for her colleagues and her clients.
Nicoleen had a profound love specifically for the town of Henties Bay and fishing, which was clearly evident as she could be found by the shoreline at every chance she had.
She leaves a legacy in the angling community and in the hearts of her colleagues.
Grumpy Gramowsky, on behalf of the local fishing community said that Nicoleen was always a bubbly and happy person. “She laughed easily. She was always ready to assist and we could always rely on her when needed to. We are going to miss her terribly.”
Nicoleen leaves behind her husband, Kobus and their son, Herman (23).

