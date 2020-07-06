Weaner champ series launched

Pictured here are Agra’s chief executive Arnold Klein, with Bank Windhoek's chief financial officer and incumbent chief executive of retail banking services, James Chapman. Photo contributed

The 2020 Agra Weaner Championship Series was officially launched in the capital last week.

Traditionally the annual Agra Weaner Championship Series is an opportunity for farmers to show off their production quality and to be rewarded for their good farming practises. This series also offers a platform for young and emerging farmers to measure themselves and gauge their progress against national standards.

All judging is done by an experienced panel of Agra and Feedmaster representatives. Judges follow specific pre-determined criteria to ensure consistency and avoid bias between events. Weaners are judged on the following criteria: fertility; growth ability; capacity to produce meat; and farming practices, which includes things like brand marking, dehorning and mass uniformity.

Traditionally, the Agra Weaner Championship Series also provides another very important market function, which is focussed on the South African weaner calf market.

South African feedlots rely heavily on this series for their Christmas market period. A series like this offers clients access to a large number of weaners over a short period of time. This ensures Namibian producers are able to get competitive prices during this time. It is also a good way to gauge the Namibian weaner market against that of South Africa.

Prizes for sellers are awarded in three different categories: Tollie calves are judged on feedlot and veld potential, while heifers are judged on their breeding potential. These young females are ideally absorbed into local production systems where they can be used for breeding.

This year there are also two prizes for the buyers – one for total spend over the Championship Series period and another for the highest number of animals purchased across all series auctions. This is the first time that buyers are being rewarded for their patronage, since they are a valuable part of the success of our Weaner Championships.



Showcase

The Agra Weaner Championship Series is a great showcase for local production farmers, and with so many entries nationwide, getting acknowledgement in any one of these categories really is a great honour. Being one of the overall winners truly shows the superior production quality and farming practises of the farmer and it is a great achievement to be crowned as a national champion.

The success of this annual series can be directly contributed to the longstanding relationships between Agra, industry partners who sponsor these events, and also all of the livestock producers from across Namibia.

The 2020 Agra Weaner Championship Series is sponsored by Bank Windhoek, Santam, Sanlam, Feedmaster, MSD, BAYER, Indongo Toyota, Hino Indongo, Agribank and MTC.

For the latest news on the 2020 Agra Weaner Championship Series, visit www.agra.com.na for full results, and like the Agra Auctions Facebook page for up to date results.

