Weed activists turn to courts for legalisation
30 August 2021 | Crime
As more and more countries around the world legalise marijuana for personal and commercial use, Namibian authorities continue to harshly punish users and sellers.
In line with this, two pro-cannabis activists this month launched a civil suit against Namibian authorities to have the legal prohibition against cannabis be lifted and declared unconstitutional.
Brian Jaftha and Borro Ndungula of Ganja Users of Namibia (GUN) are also fighting to compel authorities to free those currently imprisoned on charges related to marijuana and to have their criminal records wiped clean. They argue that the legal framework outlawing cannabis use and possession and allowing courts to impose prison terms is “irrational and unjustified” and violates a number of constitutional and human rights.
They further argue that the prohibition against cannabis is “outdated and unfounded”. They say that the harm of arrest, conviction and imprisonment outweighs the harms of the plant on individuals and society.
Part of their lawsuit’s aim is to have cannabis declassified on Namibian statute books as a “dangerous, harmful and undesirable substance”.
The pair are suing authorities with the help of lawyer Kadhila Amoomo.
GUN estimates there are, at the very minimum, 140 000 cannabis users in Namibia. They noted that the figure is likely much higher.
Real harm
“All the evidence presented to government in the past shows that countries that legalised cannabis and other drugs for that matter, have had positive outcomes,” Angela Prusa, founder of the Cannabis and Hemp Association of Namibia (CHAN), said recently.
“Rather than wasting resources catching and jailing non-violent cannabis users, the police can focus on protecting and serving the Namibian population and target rapists, murderers and violent criminals,” she added.
Prusa, who is not linked to the lawsuit, but is a staunch advocate for the legalisation of marijuana, added that current Namibian laws targeting cannabis and cannabis users, are not based on current science, and instead, “destroy our communities by leading to the arrest of breadwinners and traumatising families”.
She added that although there is a widespread substance abuse problem in Namibia, including that of legal drugs such as alcohol and cigarettes, investigating the root causes, such as poverty and lack of opportunity, should be prioritised instead of punishing and traumatising individuals.
“Legalising dagga is harm reduction in itself. The war on drugs has failed and is ultimately more harmful than the substance itself. Namibia has issues with addiction, but criminalising people for numbing their pain is the opposite of what should be happening. We should focus on trauma therapy and healing.”
Prusa recently launched CHAN’s website, aimed at educating Namibian’s on all things cannabis and hemp, and as a hub for pro-cannabis advocates. She says it is important that Namibia creates its own model for the legalisation of cannabis that caters for Namibia’s unique small population and environment.
“The US and Canada medical models with expensive licences will not work. We should focus on community cooperative farming of cannabis so that those who lack land and resources are not excluded, with a focus on the most marginalised and rural communities and most importantly, those previously harmed by the prohibition of cannabis, with a strong focus on sustainability.”
Global progress
In December 2020, the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs voted to reclassify cannabis as a less harmful drug and in recognition of its therapeutic and medical properties.
The vote was based on the World Health Organisation’s Expert Committee on Drug Dependence (ECDD), which suggested that cannabis and cannabis resin should not be classified alongside harmful drugs such as heroin, fentanyl analogues and other opioids considered to be exceptionally dangerous to the public.
The vote took into account “recent scientific and medical developments in the field, as well as possible public health, security, legal and administrative implications”.
This month, South Africa’s Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development informed parliament that the marijuana industry is estimated to be worth around N$28 billion and could potentially create between 10 000 to 25 000 jobs across the sector.
The department said “the establishment of the cannabis industry will lead to diversification of the economy and thus increase economic growth, create jobs and for poverty alleviation”.
Several African countries are focusing on the commercial opportunities of cannabis production for export, including Uganda, Lesotho, Zambia, Malawi, Zimbabwe and eSwatini.
African cannabis exports amounted to more than US$37 billion, according to a 2019 report by Africa Regional Hemp and Cannabis.