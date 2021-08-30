Weed activists turn to courts for legalisation

30 August 2021 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected]

As more and more countries around the world legalise marijuana for personal and commercial use, Namibian authorities continue to harshly punish users and sellers.
In line with this, two pro-cannabis activists this month launched a civil suit against Namibian authorities to have the legal prohibition against cannabis be lifted and declared unconstitutional.
Brian Jaftha and Borro Ndungula of Ganja Users of Namibia (GUN) are also fighting to compel authorities to free those currently imprisoned on charges related to marijuana and to have their criminal records wiped clean. They argue that the legal framework outlawing cannabis use and possession and allowing courts to impose prison terms is “irrational and unjustified” and violates a number of constitutional and human rights.
They further argue that the prohibition against cannabis is “outdated and unfounded”. They say that the harm of arrest, conviction and imprisonment outweighs the harms of the plant on individuals and society.
Part of their lawsuit’s aim is to have cannabis declassified on Namibian statute books as a “dangerous, harmful and undesirable substance”.
The pair are suing authorities with the help of lawyer Kadhila Amoomo.
GUN estimates there are, at the very minimum, 140 000 cannabis users in Namibia. They noted that the figure is likely much higher.

Real harm
“All the evidence presented to government in the past shows that countries that legalised cannabis and other drugs for that matter, have had positive outcomes,” Angela Prusa, founder of the Cannabis and Hemp Association of Namibia (CHAN), said recently.
“Rather than wasting resources catching and jailing non-violent cannabis users, the police can focus on protecting and serving the Namibian population and target rapists, murderers and violent criminals,” she added.
Prusa, who is not linked to the lawsuit, but is a staunch advocate for the legalisation of marijuana, added that current Namibian laws targeting cannabis and cannabis users, are not based on current science, and instead, “destroy our communities by leading to the arrest of breadwinners and traumatising families”.
She added that although there is a widespread substance abuse problem in Namibia, including that of legal drugs such as alcohol and cigarettes, investigating the root causes, such as poverty and lack of opportunity, should be prioritised instead of punishing and traumatising individuals.
“Legalising dagga is harm reduction in itself. The war on drugs has failed and is ultimately more harmful than the substance itself. Namibia has issues with addiction, but criminalising people for numbing their pain is the opposite of what should be happening. We should focus on trauma therapy and healing.”
Prusa recently launched CHAN’s website, aimed at educating Namibian’s on all things cannabis and hemp, and as a hub for pro-cannabis advocates. She says it is important that Namibia creates its own model for the legalisation of cannabis that caters for Namibia’s unique small population and environment.
“The US and Canada medical models with expensive licences will not work. We should focus on community cooperative farming of cannabis so that those who lack land and resources are not excluded, with a focus on the most marginalised and rural communities and most importantly, those previously harmed by the prohibition of cannabis, with a strong focus on sustainability.”

Global progress
In December 2020, the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs voted to reclassify cannabis as a less harmful drug and in recognition of its therapeutic and medical properties.
The vote was based on the World Health Organisation’s Expert Committee on Drug Dependence (ECDD), which suggested that cannabis and cannabis resin should not be classified alongside harmful drugs such as heroin, fentanyl analogues and other opioids considered to be exceptionally dangerous to the public.
The vote took into account “recent scientific and medical developments in the field, as well as possible public health, security, legal and administrative implications”.
This month, South Africa’s Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development informed parliament that the marijuana industry is estimated to be worth around N$28 billion and could potentially create between 10 000 to 25 000 jobs across the sector.
The department said “the establishment of the cannabis industry will lead to diversification of the economy and thus increase economic growth, create jobs and for poverty alleviation”.
Several African countries are focusing on the commercial opportunities of cannabis production for export, including Uganda, Lesotho, Zambia, Malawi, Zimbabwe and eSwatini.
African cannabis exports amounted to more than US$37 billion, according to a 2019 report by Africa Regional Hemp and Cannabis.

Similar News

 

Land grabbing blamed on City

2 weeks ago - 12 August 2021 | Crime

Inspector General of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol), Lieutenant General Sebastian Ndeitunga, blamed the illegal land grabbing underway in the capital on the City of...

Sniffing out trouble

2 weeks ago - 11 August 2021 | Crime

Four highly-trained dogs arrived at the Hosea Kutako International Airport from the Netherlands on Sunday, with the sole purpose of combating wildlife crime in Namibia.Old...

Bank employee catches conman red-handed

2 weeks ago - 10 August 2021 | Crime

While on patrol with the Namibian Police on 29 July 2021, Bank Windhoek's Customer Contact Centre Agent Bonifacius Chaunelesethle caught a scammer in the act.Chaunelesethle...

Community policing essential – Ndeitunga

1 month - 27 July 2021 | Crime

Nampol’s Lieutenant-General Sebastian Ndeitunga encouraged community policing in the informal settlements, urging these communities to form neighbourhood watch teams to curb crime in their areas.Ndeitunga...

NamPol to face GBV head on

1 month - 25 July 2021 | Crime

NamPol on Friday launched its Gender-Based Violence (GBV) National Action Plan aimed at to enhanced policing efforts in a bid to improve responsiveness, expedite investigations...

Immigration officer arrested

1 month - 19 July 2021 | Crime

A 38-year-old Namibian immigration officer employed at the Trans-Kalahari border post in the Omaheke region was arrested on Friday for allegedly corruptly using his office...

No looting reported

1 month - 18 July 2021 | Crime

No incident of looting or attempts were observed in Namibia so far.This according to Nampol Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, who reacted on Sunday to the...

Millions in illicit drugs destroyed

1 month - 16 July 2021 | Crime

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) on Thursday destroyed illicit drugs worth N$9 709 333 at the NamPol Forensic Science Institute.In a media statement, NamPol said...

Human trafficking: Namibia retains ranking

1 month - 15 July 2021 | Crime

Namibia retained its status as a Tier 1 country in the 2021 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report for the second consecutive year for prohibiting severe...

eWallet obituary scams on the rise

1 month - 08 July 2021 | Crime

FNB Namibia is warning the public to be aware of the latest eWallet scam which is on the rise targeting bereaved families who have lost...

Latest News

Eagles fly high

2 hours ago | Sports

The Capricorn Group has entered into an agreement with Cricket Namibia to become a main sponsor of women’s cricket, focussing on the National Women’s Team...

International honour for local bank

2 hours ago | Banking

Bank Windhoek was recognised by the international Global Brands Magazine for exemplary work done for three of its local marketing campaigns: The advertising and promotion...

Work begins on new Auas-Gerus...

2 hours ago | Infrastructure

NamPower has started with construction on the multi-million dollar 287 km long 400 kV Auas-Gerus transmission line that runs from Auas the substation near Dordabis,...

National DotA2 E-sports team selected

2 hours ago | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) recently hosted the final round of the DotA 2 national tournament where the new Namibian team was selected.These five...

’n Storie vir ‘oogdou’

2 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Die Spore van Gert Saggiestrap deur Marco Botha wat in die Omahekestreet in die omgewing van Epukiro afspeel, is pas deur Flyleaf Publishing vrygestel.Beskryf as...

Calling all photographers, citizen journalists

3 hours ago | Events

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) is calling on photographers from around the globe who document trade and development issues, to share...

Social media: What’s hot and...

3 hours ago | Technology

Did you know that, contrary to what one might think, older age groups are the fastest-growing segments of many social media platforms’ audiences? Facebook, for...

Shikongo takes silver at Games

22 hours ago | Sports

Paralympic sprinter Ananias Shikongo and his guide Sem Shimanda won the first medal for Namibia in the men’s T11, 400 metres at the 2020 Paralympic...

Pay cuts continue at NWR...

22 hours ago | Tourism

In July this year, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Limited announced the need to cut employees’ salaries as a last resort after it had exhausted all...

Load More