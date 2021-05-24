Week of multiples at Windhoek Central Hospital
Namibians' wallets open
24 May 2021 | Society
History was made last week with Namibia's first quintuplet (two girls and three boys) born at the Windhoek Central Hospital on Tuesday. On Friday, triplets – three girls – were born at the same hospital.
The Ministry of Health and Social Services and members of the public, immediately jumped in to assist Hilia Kalume and her five babies with donations that range from baby products to a year's medical care.
Suzette Blignaut is one Windhoeker who has helped to ensure that Kalume has everything she needs to take care of her quintuplets. This ranges from baby formula and cots to clothing and food.
“The beautiful family really needs everyone's help. At the moment they live in a shack and they also need a better place to live,” Suzette said.
According to health minister Kalumbi Shangula, a scan on 10 February initially showed Kalume was expecting quadruplets. However, a follow-up sonar on 27 April showed that Kalume was actually expecting five babies. Kalume was monitored every second week and on 1 May she was admitted to the Central Hospital's maternity ward where the quintuplets were born by caesarean section on 18 May (at 27 weeks).
Shangula says the ministry approached the Lithon Foundation, a trusted welfare organisation, to manage any contributions free of charge, due to the tremendous financial obligation the quents place on their parents. Money received will be used on a sustainable basis for Kalume and her babies. The auditors Swart Grant Angula (SBA) are responsible for the accounting and management.
Swapo MPs led by the party's secretary general, Sophia Shaningwa, also jumped in and handed over cash and goods worth N$12 360 to the family.
According to Shangula, the ministry's support includes free medical care for Kalume and her babies until they are self-sufficient; free social support by social workers, as well as home visits by community health workers and outreach services by nurses; the provision of disposable nappies, blankets and milk formula for 12 months as well as cots which in total amount to about N$60 000.
The minister says talks are also underway with the Khomas regional council to investigate the possibility of decent accommodation the moment the quintuplets are discharged from hospital. “We are also in talks with the mother’s employer for a comprehensive maternity benefit package," he said.
Donations for the quintuplet can be made to the Lithon Foundation, FNB Namibia (Commercial Suite branch), account number 62254545208, branch number 281-972, reference Kalume 5.