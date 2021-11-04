Weekend gig guide

04 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected]

The social calendar is packed with so many events this weekend, so tjil put together some of highlights.
Otjomuise Live Arts Festival (OLAF)
In partnership with the City of Windhoek, ConSoAV and NBC, OLAF offers opportunities for immersive, experimental, and refreshing artistic forms to be showcased or installed in public sites where life and the arts can meet. The family friendly festival is open to the public at no cost, and features small-scaled happenings, installations, performances, live music and public engagements spread across the city. OLAF takes place from 6 to 13 November, across the city.
Zambezi Invades Windhoek
Palm Tree Park is the place to be on Saturday for the ‘Zambezi Invades Windhoek’ show. The concert features Zambezi natives DJ Siya, DJ Vuyo and Umoya-YCoasty from Zambia. Hosted by Shakufweba, the tickets are selling for N$100.
One Night Only with Cassidy Karon
Having released his sophomore album recently, musician Cassidy Karon is on a mission to take his new music to the masses. On Friday he performs at The Social Club. The show also feature performances by Waters, Tswazis, Dice, Kevo Maro and more. The show is set to kick off at 20:00 and entrance is N$50.
MTC Windhoek Fashion Week
The sixth edition of the MTC Windhoek Fashion week commenced on Monday this week. The runway shows are scheduled to take place on Friday and Saturday at Maerua Mall. This year the event is being held under the theme Made in Namibia.

Similar News

 

Chill with Windhoek Express

4 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Groot makietie by Brakwater

1 day - 03 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] jou kalender vir Saterdag, 6 November en ry uit na Brakwater plot 52 vir ’n jolige makietie om geld in te samel...

Namibian landscapes focus of virtual live sale

1 day - 03 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

South African artists have had a long romance with the uniquely distinctive Namibian landscape – the endless vistas, the crisp, clear light, and the enigmatic...

Nuwe enkelsnit vir Julanie J

1 day - 03 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Suid-Afrikaanse sangeres Julanie J se eerste Afrikaanse album MOOI het in 2020 vele aanhangers gewerf vir dié inspirerende jong kunstenaar met die besonderse stem.Haar mees...

Heuwels stel ‘Volume’ vry

1 week ago - 22 October 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Op Die Heuwels Fantasties se agste ateljee album Volume, sien ons hoe dié innoverende groep hul 90s invloede in die huidige digitale stroom-era inspan.Volume, wat...

Geraldo’s design wins him beer for a year

2 weeks ago - 21 October 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Geraldo du Toit from the capital is the winner of Namibia Brewery’s Windhoek Draught Limited Edition Can design competition.Along with bragging rights, Geraldo won N$10...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 weeks ago - 21 October 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Netflix, Unesco seeking Africa’s next gen filmmakers

2 weeks ago - 20 October 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Netflix and Unesco have launched the innovative short film competition “African Folktales, Reimagined” across Sub-Saharan Africa, in a bid to discover new voices and to...

Two more festival spots for ‘Hairareb’

2 weeks ago - 18 October 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Namibian film Hairareb will be screened during the opening ceremony of the Festival International du Film Panafricain de Cannes tomorrow (19 October) at the...

#NoOneLeftBehindConcert

3 weeks ago - 14 October 2021 | Art and Entertainment

As part of marking the 34th anniversary of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty which is observed annually on 17 October, the Basic...

Latest News

Weekend gig guide

1 hour ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] social calendar is packed with so many events this weekend, so tjil put together some of highlights.Otjomuise Live Arts Festival (OLAF)In partnership...

Chill with Windhoek Express

4 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

An apple a day!

5 hours ago | Social Issues

The Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project is currently underway, distributing apples and apple juices countrywide.Themed “Celebrating 21 Years of Hope”, the project commemorates its anniversary...

Fistball teams ready to battle...

6 hours ago | Sports

The Bank Windhoek Fistball National Cup Tournament takes place at the Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) at 8:30 in Windhoek this Saturday.On match day, hosts CFC...

Dis hoe kokerbome beweeg

7 hours ago | Environment

Paleo-klimaatsimulasies van Namibië se kokerboompopulasies dui op beduidende verandering in hul verspreidingsgebied oor die afgelope 22 000 jaarEkoloë van die Universiteit Stellenbosch (US) het 22...

Make your money work for...

7 hours ago | Banking

Namibia has just received an all-time record high fuel price hike – an increase that will really affect consumers’ pockets. With this increase, it is...

Donated vehicle for E.M.A.

8 hours ago | Social Issues

E.M.A. Rescue Service recently received a new emergency & rescue response vehicle for use in Windhoek to serve the public and assist in case of...

Tax payers foot pricey civilian...

1 day - 03 November 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] are forking out at least N$900 000 to date this year to pay civilians assaulted by police and soldiers during joint police...

Groot makietie by Brakwater

1 day - 03 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] jou kalender vir Saterdag, 6 November en ry uit na Brakwater plot 52 vir ’n jolige makietie om geld in te samel...

Load More