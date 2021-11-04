Weekend gig guide
04 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment
The social calendar is packed with so many events this weekend, so tjil put together some of highlights.
Otjomuise Live Arts Festival (OLAF)
In partnership with the City of Windhoek, ConSoAV and NBC, OLAF offers opportunities for immersive, experimental, and refreshing artistic forms to be showcased or installed in public sites where life and the arts can meet. The family friendly festival is open to the public at no cost, and features small-scaled happenings, installations, performances, live music and public engagements spread across the city. OLAF takes place from 6 to 13 November, across the city.
Zambezi Invades Windhoek
Palm Tree Park is the place to be on Saturday for the ‘Zambezi Invades Windhoek’ show. The concert features Zambezi natives DJ Siya, DJ Vuyo and Umoya-YCoasty from Zambia. Hosted by Shakufweba, the tickets are selling for N$100.
One Night Only with Cassidy Karon
Having released his sophomore album recently, musician Cassidy Karon is on a mission to take his new music to the masses. On Friday he performs at The Social Club. The show also feature performances by Waters, Tswazis, Dice, Kevo Maro and more. The show is set to kick off at 20:00 and entrance is N$50.
MTC Windhoek Fashion Week
The sixth edition of the MTC Windhoek Fashion week commenced on Monday this week. The runway shows are scheduled to take place on Friday and Saturday at Maerua Mall. This year the event is being held under the theme Made in Namibia.