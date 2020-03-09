Welcome to green banking

Nedbank Namibia Head of Business Banking, Britt du Plessis; Cosmos Shaduka (Sunref Namibia); Andrew Hoy (Sunref Namibia); Jose Luis Bobes (Sunref Namibia); and Yvette Hausiku (EIF Namibia)

Nedbank Namibia hosted an information sharing session for local businesses in need of financing specifically aimed at sustainable and green projects.

Nedbank Namibia Head of Business Banking, Britt du Plessis, says the bank offers an innovative programme, specifically designed to aid local businesses to seize opportunities in greening the Namibian economy. “A green credit line has been made available in partnership with Nedbank Namibia. This will provide versatile funding on the investment cost and tailor support to project developers in the entire life cycle of the project, from project identification and conception to selection of technologies and the calculation of financial and environmental benefits,” du Plessis said.

Nedbank Namibia clients can now finance renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable agriculture or sustainable tourism investment in Namibia projects, through the bank. Any business that will directly benefit from the implementation of green technology, seek to diversify their portfolios or build capacity for green financing can benefit from the offering.

During a time when climate change calls for urgent and increased action at all levels in society, reducing our carbon footprint has become a concern not only for national Governments and environmental lobbyists but stakeholders and businesses at every level of the value chain. The impacts of climate change transcend national and international borders and are felt the world over.

Although Namibia is not a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions, with Africa only accounting for two to three per cent of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions from energy and industrials sources, according to the World Research Institute, climate change does threaten sustainable development. Transitioning to renewable energy is one of the most powerful ways for a country to reduce the global and its ecological footprint. Greening business operations has thus become a business imperative.

Environmental integration presents significant economic development potential. Green growth provides many opportunities to companies through new markets, especially in the fields of energy management, sustainable natural resources management and environmental protection. However, in developing countries such as Namibia, financing this green growth is a major challenge.

