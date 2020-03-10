Wernhil celebrates three decades

10 March 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek •[email protected] Sharing the same birthday as the country, Wernhil shopping centre is getting ready to celebrate 30 years of existence.
According to Sylvia Rusch of Broll Namibia, the company is planning on celebrating with the second Made in Namibia Expo. “We support Namibians, and bring Namibia to our people – all under one roof.”
The expo is aimed at showcasing and creating awareness of proudly Namibian products, services, entrepreneurs and talent. It is focused at creating awareness of the creativity and business expertise of Namibians and also to give Namibian products a platform for promotion, while enabling upcoming entrepreneurs to market their products and services.
“In addition, we would like this event to educate and encourage shoppers to support Namibian products, which can result in job creation and sustainability,” she said in a statement, adding that they hope it motivate other upcoming entrepreneurs that regardless of the economic downturn, they should be brave and not give in.
Rusch says that they were overwhelmed with the level of interest shown to participate at this event. Last year’s exhibition hosted 17 exhibitors that showcased exquisite traditional cuisine, locally produced products and services, and plenty of authentic Namibian entertainment, with artists entertaining the audience and visitors with their original sounds and creations.
Everyone is invited to experience and be entertained in true Namibian style at this year’s Made in Namibia’s Expo, taking place from 13-20 March. “It promises to be bigger and better as we celebrate 30 years of Namibian Independence and 30 years since Wernhil’s inception.”

