Westair now Fly Namibia

02 November 2021 | Transport

Windhoek • [email protected]

Continuing to develop local aviation and to grow the economy, Westair has been rebranded Fly Namibia.
According to Westair chief executive Henri van Schalkwyk, both the rebranded name and logo symbolizes their responsibility and commitment towards each other and to forge new connections.
Along with the rebrand, the aviation company also launched a bursary scheme.
“We have used every business opportunity to invest into the skills development of our staff and in the aviation infrastructure at Eros airport,” Van Schalkwyk said. “This infrastructure becomes part of what Namibia has to offer and it is our goal to ensure aviation related services become an export product that we can all be proud of.”
As from next year, ten aspiring aircraft engineers as well as ten aspiring pilots and cabin crew will receive bursaries. “These individuals, whilst they are busy with their formal training, will at the same time receive exposure to every aspect of the aviation business. So, when they qualify as pilots or aircraft engineers, they have a good foundation of real world aviation experience.”
He said that in an effort to help with the recovery of the tourism industry post Covid, a safari schedule has also been launched. “Through this, we enable connections for business people, for government agencies, for families re-uniting and most importantly, for the tourism sector to grow and to flourish.”
Furthermore, as from April next year, Fly Namibia will conduct daily flights between Windhoek-Sossusvlei-Swakopmund-Etosha, connecting the most popular Namibian tourism destinations with major other locations in Southern Africa, including Victoria Falls, the Okavango Delta and Cape Town.
According to Van Schalkwyk, this schedule will provide tourists with a cost effective and efficient way in which they can see Namibia. “It makes it possible for every tourist to travel to Namibia with any airline and spend their first and last night in any of these beautiful destinations.”
Speaking at the rebranding event, deputy minister of environment, forestry and tourism, Heather Sibungo, said that the ministry is hopeful that the objective of providing fast air access to leisure travellers to Namibia’s flagship tourism destinations will be realised quicker and on a sound commercial basis. “The ministry has highlighted accessibility to the main tourism destinations as a priority programme in its Tourism Recovery Plan for the next three years. In light of this, the Safari route is coming to the market at the right time,” she said.
Sibungo added that the ministry is appealing to potential travellers to make use of these air routes to fly and experience these iconic tourism destinations.

