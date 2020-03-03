WFS – Your logistics specialists
03 March 2020 | Business
Airfreight is fast-moving, challenging and constantly changing. This is where WFS thrives in creating a one-touch air freight solution that is hassle-free, cost-effective and always on time.
WFS Windhoek are the airfreight specialists. They are experts in the airfreight logistics chain and can handle any type or size of cargo. They offer specialized and door delivery services, with one point key account management services, for ease of business.
Come and talk to us about airfreight needs, and we will find the best solution for your requirements.
Contact Woker Freight Services (Windhoek Branch) at 1 Jeppe Street, on 061 267 600 or at [email protected]