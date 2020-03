WFS – Your logistics specialists

Woker Freight Services (WFS) is one of the oldest logistics companies in Southern Africa. It was formed in 1924 and has since then distinguished itself as the leader in freight logistics management. WFS is based in Walvis Bay, close to the port, and also has offices in Windhoek with support offices in Lüderitz. It has a highly competent staff compliment of more than 70 people.Airfreight is fast-moving, challenging and constantly changing. This is where WFS thrives in creating a one-touch air freight solution that is hassle-free, cost-effective and always on time.WFS Windhoek are the airfreight specialists. They are experts in the airfreight logistics chain and can handle any type or size of cargo. They offer specialized and door delivery services, with one point key account management services, for ease of business.Come and talk to us about airfreight needs, and we will find the best solution for your requirements.Contact Woker Freight Services (Windhoek Branch) at 1 Jeppe Street, on 061 267 600 or at [email protected]