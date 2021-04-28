WGCC hosts pairs qualifiers

28 April 2021 | Sports

Last weekend the Windhoek Golf & Country Club (WGCC) hosted the second Windhoek Lager International Pairs Qualifiers for 2021, where on a pleasant summer’s day 28 pairs partook. Unfortunately, three players did not show up, reducing the qualification chances from three to two teams.
The title went to Andrew Dodds and Gustav Fransman on 46 points, ahead of Johannes Goagoseb and Inklous Suze (44), and Graeme Fransman and Marco Vollgraff (also at 44 with 4 count-out holes).
Team Dodds/Fransman and team Fransman/Vollgraaf qualified for the national finals to be played later this year, however the latter is subject to consultation with the sponsor
Nearest-to-pin prizes went to Marco Vollgraaf (hole 3), Sashi Dutta (hole 9), Cor Beuke (hole 13) and Adrian Bean (hole 17).
Three lucky draws, sponsored by Cor Beuke, were also raffled.
With next weekend being a long weekend, the club will only arrange an in-house competition.

