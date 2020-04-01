What the ‘box’ offers
Bringing entertainment to your home
01 April 2020 | Art and Entertainment
In light of our current situation, MultiChoice Namibia has adjusted new ways of viewing for DStv and GOtv owners.
According to managing director of MultiChoice, Roger Gertze, with schools currently closed, the firm believes in giving access to the best available educational content, to help keep young minds stimulated and engaged.
“We are making revision accessible lessons and educational channels Da Vinci on DStv 318 and GOtv 66 available,” he said.
Gertze added that there is fun programming on Cartoon Network (310) and GOtv (67) which will be available until May.
Apart from keeping children entertained, Gertze said they are providing clients to credible information at this time, by making news channels more widely available across the continent.
“We have been in constant communication with health authorities such as the World Health Organisation, and we will be rolling out an Africa-wide public service announcement platform on Covid-19.”
He added that it is vital for people to take note of the announcements and advice from trusted experts so that they can look after our own health.
Be informed
Gertze said that to ensure that clients have access to credible information, MultiChoice Namibia has news channels widely available. “We have CNN (401), Euronews (414), BBC World News (400), Al Jazeera (406) and Africanews (417) as well as many other local DStv news channels in the market,” he said.
Moreover, he alluded that GOtv customers will also get the brand-new channel, namely Africanews (47) available on GOtv Max and Plus.
He added that live sport is massively impacted by Covid-19, hence they have acquired the best award-winning sport documentaries from around the globe and produced thematic channels for clients to relive top sporting moments.
“We have also opened SuperSport1 to DStv Compact Plus and Compact. This channel will thrill customers with sport stories that have created some of sports most magical moments,” he said.
Additionally, MultiChoice has also opened SS7, which will showcase Motorsport action for DStv Access, while GOtv customers will have access to GOtv Select 4 opened to Compact customers to relive the Premier league. GOtv Select 5, which will showcase past WWE content, will also be opened to Compact and Family customers.
Gertze concluded by saying the firm has encourage some of its staff to work from home. “This means that you may experience a delay in our ability to service you. However, we have a number of self-service and online platforms available.”