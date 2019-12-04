What’s hot and happening at the coast
04 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment
• Swakopmund KIA Makietie
On Friday and Saturday (6 & 7 December) there is loads of entertainment at the Vineta North Sports Field from 10:00 until 23:00, with the organisers promising an extensive programme packed with exciting festivities which include wine tastings from leading South African and Namibian wine estates and a music festival with top international and national artists. For more info, visit www.swakopevents.com or contact Oliver Ahrens on 081 497 2045 or [email protected]
• Kehat Beukes Memorial Chess Tournament
Chess enthusiasts can look forward to the Namibia Chess Federation’s Kehat Beukes Memorial Chess tournament in Swakopmund on Saturday and Sunday (7 & 8 December). The annual tournament, which is staged at the Swakopmund Municipal Conference Centre, attracts international and the best of local chess players to compete for top honours over nine rounds. Info: Charles Eichab on 081 623 8160.
• Swakopmunder Musikwoche
The 2019 Bank Windhoek Swakopmunder Musikwoche takes place from 8 to 14 December 2019 and is hosted under the patronage of the German Evangelic Lutheran Church’s community. Music professionals from both national and international institutions have been invited to instruct and assist Namibian musicians. The Musikwoche hosts a free open rehearsal on Saturday, 14 December from 09:00 to 13:00. The main concert is staged at the Trendhaus from 19:00 on the same day. Info: www.musikwoche.com or [email protected]
• Coastal Senior Open Golf Day
The annual Coastal Senior Open Golf tournament takes place at the Rossmund Golf Course on 11 and 12 December. Info: Tienie van Rensburg at 081 127 9051 or [email protected]
• Two Hands Clapping
Aldo Behrens, Theo Cookson, Christene Cookson and The Mascato Singers host the entertaining theatrical play Two Hands Clapping at Swakopmund’s Haus der Jugend on Thursday 19 December 2019. The show starts at 20:00 and tickets cost N$100. Bookings and info: Swakopmunder Buchhandlung at 064 402 613.
• Beach Volleyball Bash
The Bank Windhoek sponsored Beach Volleyball Bash, designed to cater for professional players and young holidaymakers, hypes up the coast on Saturday, 21 December 2019 at Langstrand. The day-long event is hosted by Namib Rage. Info: [email protected]
• Henties Bay Open Golf Day
The annual Henties Bay Open Golf Day will be played over 36 holes and is a highlight for all golf fanatics. The event takes place on Saturday, 21 December 2018 at the Henties Bay Golf Club. Info: Jurie Engelbrecht on 081 129 3128.
• Namib Tiger Trails Cycling
Bank Windhoek in collaboration with The Lighthouse Group, host the much anticipated mountain biking event in the lunar landscape on Saturday, 21 December 2019 at Tiger Reef in Swakopmund. The event sees cyclists compete over distances of 25, 40 and 80 kilometres on a circular track. Info: Keren Till on 081 129 2701 or [email protected]